 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind update for 13 May 2023

Patch Notes 2023-05-12:

Share · View all patches · Build 11222922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update's biggest changes are displaying global quests on the map screen without attaching them to dungeons, a fix for late-game rewind desyncs with selling monster trophies during a run, and getting rid of that weird blue square that was haunting the map... As well as a host of other fixes and upgrades you can see below.

Changelog 2023-05-12:

  • Tea and Jadetooth's potion both invalidate Parched.
  • Add failsafe to Kingdom progression that removes the Insurance Pamphlet after upgrading the Bank to level 2.
  • Display simulation of multiple level gains off a single kill correctly.
  • Fix issue with Halfdragons losing magic damage after hovering over Glowing Guardian's Cleansing.
  • Remove Stone Sigil's piety prediction to prevent confusion.
  • Make sure that monster trophy sales are recorded for rewinding correctly.
  • Fix bug that caused slow and resistance effects to persist in attack simulation when they shouldn't have.
  • Give Corrosion an effect count at all times.
  • Prevent mouse input softlock if animation canceling prevented a transition animation from playing.
  • Fix Assassin combat prediction applying certain effects too many times.
  • Prevent Cheeky badge being removed after every kill after the first non-cheeky kill.
  • Remove blue square from Gaan Telet tease.
  • Make sure potion shop tendrils refresh the tileset correctly, prevents phantom walls.
  • Fix Eeblis copying the player character graphic.
  • Display quests that don't have a target dungeon on the map.
  • Prevent the PQI from showing up on the map's default flag position.
  • Make sure non-dungeon quest flags are correctly aligned, don't display quest flags for quests designed to appear offscreen.
  • Prevent Goatperson from erroneously showing up as having completed quests.
  • Fix Explorer's Guild sometimes having the puzzle notifiation indicator when it doesn't have new puzzles.
  • Fix Explorer's Guild classes not appearing immediately after unlocking.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1976951 Depot 1976951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link