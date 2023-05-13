Patch Notes 2023-05-12:

This update's biggest changes are displaying global quests on the map screen without attaching them to dungeons, a fix for late-game rewind desyncs with selling monster trophies during a run, and getting rid of that weird blue square that was haunting the map... As well as a host of other fixes and upgrades you can see below.
Changelog 2023-05-12:
- Tea and Jadetooth's potion both invalidate Parched.
- Add failsafe to Kingdom progression that removes the Insurance Pamphlet after upgrading the Bank to level 2.
- Display simulation of multiple level gains off a single kill correctly.
- Fix issue with Halfdragons losing magic damage after hovering over Glowing Guardian's Cleansing.
- Remove Stone Sigil's piety prediction to prevent confusion.
- Make sure that monster trophy sales are recorded for rewinding correctly.
- Fix bug that caused slow and resistance effects to persist in attack simulation when they shouldn't have.
- Give Corrosion an effect count at all times.
- Prevent mouse input softlock if animation canceling prevented a transition animation from playing.
- Fix Assassin combat prediction applying certain effects too many times.
- Prevent Cheeky badge being removed after every kill after the first non-cheeky kill.
- Remove blue square from Gaan Telet tease.
- Make sure potion shop tendrils refresh the tileset correctly, prevents phantom walls.
- Fix Eeblis copying the player character graphic.
- Display quests that don't have a target dungeon on the map.
- Prevent the PQI from showing up on the map's default flag position.
- Make sure non-dungeon quest flags are correctly aligned, don't display quest flags for quests designed to appear offscreen.
- Prevent Goatperson from erroneously showing up as having completed quests.
- Fix Explorer's Guild sometimes having the puzzle notifiation indicator when it doesn't have new puzzles.
- Fix Explorer's Guild classes not appearing immediately after unlocking.
Changed files in this update