Pirate Souls update for 13 May 2023

Coyote Mob Gears

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS
Coyotes now drop Coyote Mask, Coyote Poncho and Coyote Gloves.

FIXES
Fixed Shotgun level requirement to 43.

