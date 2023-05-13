 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 13 May 2023

v1.3.1 Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11222903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals,

We just deployed a hotfix patch with a significant set of fixes following up the major update v1.3. Please read below:

Hotfix Update v1.3.1

  • Fixed bug that could cause ship parts that weren’t cleaned up from a previously deleted design to stick in the interface and not allow to make a new design. This bug could happen quite often depending on player actions or even for AI causing it to save empty hulls. Please let us know if it happens again.
  • Fixed issue that could make a ship overweight after being saved.
  • Fixed rare barbette bug that could cause misplacements and fixed dual barbettes issue that prevented them from rotating consistently.
  • Fixed diplomacy bug making dissolved nations to wrongly participate in some events.
  • Fixed ports of minor nations not showing if they have ships inside.
  • Fixed inconsistent ship damage applied in campaign (a ship could have some structural damage but get saved with extra damage from module hits).
  • Fixed rare crash issues that could be caused by weather mechanics.
  • Fixed some inconsistencies on weather and slightly improved the visuals and lighting.
  • Fixed a rare bug exception that could be caused by sections on fire.
  • Fixed a campaign bug that could cause a turn to stall.
  • Fixed some minor text and interface errors.
  • Fixed a formation issue which could cause rear ships to not follow the leader consistently.
  • Some minor hull improvements/fixes.
  • Adjusted instability mechanics so that some ships are not having incurable weight offsets.

Furthermore, there is a beta development poll appearing when you launch this patch asking you if you would like to have mines and submarines as optional.

Thank you for reading, enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts Content Depot 1069661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link