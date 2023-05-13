v1.3.1 Hotfix Update

Hello Admirals,
We just deployed a hotfix patch with a significant set of fixes following up the major update v1.3. Please read below:
Hotfix Update v1.3.1
- Fixed bug that could cause ship parts that weren’t cleaned up from a previously deleted design to stick in the interface and not allow to make a new design. This bug could happen quite often depending on player actions or even for AI causing it to save empty hulls. Please let us know if it happens again.
- Fixed issue that could make a ship overweight after being saved.
- Fixed rare barbette bug that could cause misplacements and fixed dual barbettes issue that prevented them from rotating consistently.
- Fixed diplomacy bug making dissolved nations to wrongly participate in some events.
- Fixed ports of minor nations not showing if they have ships inside.
- Fixed inconsistent ship damage applied in campaign (a ship could have some structural damage but get saved with extra damage from module hits).
- Fixed rare crash issues that could be caused by weather mechanics.
- Fixed some inconsistencies on weather and slightly improved the visuals and lighting.
- Fixed a rare bug exception that could be caused by sections on fire.
- Fixed a campaign bug that could cause a turn to stall.
- Fixed some minor text and interface errors.
- Fixed a formation issue which could cause rear ships to not follow the leader consistently.
- Some minor hull improvements/fixes.
- Adjusted instability mechanics so that some ships are not having incurable weight offsets.
Furthermore, there is a beta development poll appearing when you launch this patch asking you if you would like to have mines and submarines as optional.
Thank you for reading, enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update