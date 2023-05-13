Hot Fix for 0.16.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11222886 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses several bugs from the engine update.

Concerning Catsacks

As you may have heard, the engine migration to 4.21 caused some issues with opening catsacks. We're working on a fix that will be ready for early next week that reworks the catsacks, improving how they open and resolving previous bugs where they never opened in the first place. In the meantime, we have disabled the ability to open catsacks until that fix is ready. We apologize for the inconvience.

We are investigating and resolving other 4.21 engine bugs such as webM playback issues which a fix is already underway.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Theater and Nightclub media players not having voteskip options (4.21 engine bug issue)

Fixed light build artifacts/issues with Condo Hub

Fixed light build artifacts/issues with Knightsend-by-Sea

Fixed Canvas Decal shine not working properly (4.21 engine bug issue)

Fixed Cafe Table not being colorable

Fixed an out of bounds bug with default Condo

