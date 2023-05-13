 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 13 May 2023

Updates for v0.8.17

Share · View all patches · Build 11222883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

Lots of updates for this one:

  • Fixed mind map scrolling;
  • Fixed lock screen with D-Pad;
  • Updated mind map notifications;
  • Fixed time of day distortion effect to stay with the Player;
  • Updated notes to support more search options;
  • Updated was clicked to highlight more;
  • Fixed expanding photo in phones;
  • Fixed Unidentified showing up in notes;
  • Added more notes;
  • Added support for notes with images;
  • Updated search handling and/or;
  • Updated inspection drone button mappings;

More to come!

Thanks,

Larry

