Updates for v0.8.17

Hello there,
Lots of updates for this one:
- Fixed mind map scrolling;
- Fixed lock screen with D-Pad;
- Updated mind map notifications;
- Fixed time of day distortion effect to stay with the Player;
- Updated notes to support more search options;
- Updated was clicked to highlight more;
- Fixed expanding photo in phones;
- Fixed Unidentified showing up in notes;
- Added more notes;
- Added support for notes with images;
- Updated search handling and/or;
- Updated inspection drone button mappings;
More to come!
Thanks,
Larry
Changed files in this update