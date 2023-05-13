 Skip to content

Grandiose update for 13 May 2023

Grandiose 4.15

Share · View all patches · Build 11222830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of improvements and fixes for this 4.15.

  • Simplification of the poultry house system, with the disappearance of the oxygen management system.
  • Water purifier replaced by water purifier table.
  • Fixed chicken house sounds parenting issue.
  • Fixed an issue with the water purifier preventing the purification of drinking water.
  • Replaced fasteners icon.
  • Problem of plant not giving any seeds on recovery fixed.
  • Improved interaction system, with reference system replacing the regular trace system.
  • Chest repaired online.
  • Chest icons corrected.
  • Door system corrected and reworked.
  • Problem on meat recovery corrected.
  • Sound issue on invaders with no emission point fixed.
  • Teleport issue when breaking rocks, fixed.
  • Replacement and differentiation of the fertilizer icon.
  • Internal generalization of the predefined order of resources.
  • Generalization of the name foliage for the resource.
  • Generalization of the ties name for the resource.
  • Fabric name generalization for the resource.
  • Generalization of English in internal systems.
  • Added resource name, has needed resource indicator from crafting table.
  • Wrong icon for water in the toolbox fixed.
  • Bad name for ties resource in databases.
  • Correction of the Powder resource called Brick in the toolbox.
  • Problem of the edge of the rampart which mounted the goats fixed.
  • Addition of a word database allowing the translation of a wider range of terms.
  • Added door interaction indicator system with two options.
  • Default fabric produced 5 by 5.
  • Addition of a system allowing to consult the progress of the fertilizer and the water level of a plant, without opening the interface.
  • Generalization of the term fuel in English and its equivalent in French instead of diesel.
  • Clean Air is now replicated in Online.
  • Correction of henhouse terms.
  • Corrections to Ties terms.
  • Fixed goat breeding system
  • Fixed the display issue on the plant.
  • Extended the delay between invader attacks.
  • Fixed a display issue on the chicken coop.
  • Added a system that respawns a goat if it is starved.
  • Fixed the system for giving food.
  • Fixed a display issue on goat resource indicators.
  • Fixed save issue on lamps.
  • Fixed lamp overconsumption issue.
  • Extended breeding time on goats.
  • Extended time dilation.
  • The bed allows you to save.
  • Sunshine Duration Extension
  • Correction of the shadow mode allowing better visibility in low light while keeping a contrasted image.
  • Fixed sleeping time avoiding waking up at night.
  • Added 4 hours to the ability of sun-sensitive plants to grow.
  • Removed hunger alert sound feature.
  • The henhouse can more easily win hens.
  • The sound of the drill is unrelated.
  • Correction of the quantities of harvests of the forreuse.
  • The drill is now replicated.

