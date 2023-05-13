Grandiose 4.15

Lots of improvements and fixes for this 4.15.
- Simplification of the poultry house system, with the disappearance of the oxygen management system.
- Water purifier replaced by water purifier table.
- Fixed chicken house sounds parenting issue.
- Fixed an issue with the water purifier preventing the purification of drinking water.
- Replaced fasteners icon.
- Problem of plant not giving any seeds on recovery fixed.
- Improved interaction system, with reference system replacing the regular trace system.
- Chest repaired online.
- Chest icons corrected.
- Door system corrected and reworked.
- Problem on meat recovery corrected.
- Sound issue on invaders with no emission point fixed.
- Teleport issue when breaking rocks, fixed.
- Replacement and differentiation of the fertilizer icon.
- Internal generalization of the predefined order of resources.
- Generalization of the name foliage for the resource.
- Generalization of the ties name for the resource.
- Fabric name generalization for the resource.
- Generalization of English in internal systems.
- Added resource name, has needed resource indicator from crafting table.
- Wrong icon for water in the toolbox fixed.
- Bad name for ties resource in databases.
- Correction of the Powder resource called Brick in the toolbox.
- Problem of the edge of the rampart which mounted the goats fixed.
- Addition of a word database allowing the translation of a wider range of terms.
- Added door interaction indicator system with two options.
- Default fabric produced 5 by 5.
- Addition of a system allowing to consult the progress of the fertilizer and the water level of a plant, without opening the interface.
- Generalization of the term fuel in English and its equivalent in French instead of diesel.
- Clean Air is now replicated in Online.
- Correction of henhouse terms.
- Corrections to Ties terms.
- Fixed goat breeding system
- Fixed the display issue on the plant.
- Extended the delay between invader attacks.
- Fixed a display issue on the chicken coop.
- Added a system that respawns a goat if it is starved.
- Fixed the system for giving food.
- Fixed a display issue on goat resource indicators.
- Fixed save issue on lamps.
- Fixed lamp overconsumption issue.
- Extended breeding time on goats.
- Extended time dilation.
- The bed allows you to save.
- Sunshine Duration Extension
- Correction of the shadow mode allowing better visibility in low light while keeping a contrasted image.
- Fixed sleeping time avoiding waking up at night.
- Added 4 hours to the ability of sun-sensitive plants to grow.
- Removed hunger alert sound feature.
- The henhouse can more easily win hens.
- The sound of the drill is unrelated.
- Correction of the quantities of harvests of the forreuse.
- The drill is now replicated.
