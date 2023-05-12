 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 12 May 2023

v1.05 Patch Notes

Build 11222533

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:
Fixed Steam screenshots taking two screenshots
The high and low luck options settings have been relabeled to properly indicate their effect on drop rates

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
