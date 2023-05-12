Share · View all patches · Build 11222529 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.22.1 is now available for testing! (See this post for info on how to test release candidates.)

This is a small bug-fix and quality-of-life update. (Work on the upcoming "crew construction" and Chaingun features is still progressing nicely.)

RC1:

You can now hail your own or ally ships to transfer crew and resources.

Ally ships are now displayed as a blueish color. This can be changed in the accessibility settings.

Flak Battery firing arc increased from 40 to 50 degrees.

Flak Battery damage increased from 1800 to 2250.

Ship Updates:

Added 7 new Monolith combat ships: Impaler, Iota, Magistrate, Obviator, Skypiercer, Spotlight, and Smasher.

Added 3 new Imperium ships: Elanus, Milvus, and Neophron.

Added 2 new Fringe ships: Retrograde and Staccato.

Added 5 new Monolith trade ships: Bulk Hauler, Factotum, Minor Hauler, Porter, and Workhorse.

Added a new Monolith small trade station.

Added the winning ships from the May 2023 ship design contest. These are available to spawn in Creative Mode but will not spawn as A.I. ships in Career mode.

Updates to various other ships and stations.