Cosmoteer release candidate 0.22.1 is now available for testing! (See this post for info on how to test release candidates.)
This is a small bug-fix and quality-of-life update. (Work on the upcoming "crew construction" and Chaingun features is still progressing nicely.)
RC1:
- You can now hail your own or ally ships to transfer crew and resources.
- Ally ships are now displayed as a blueish color. This can be changed in the accessibility settings.
- Flak Battery firing arc increased from 40 to 50 degrees.
- Flak Battery damage increased from 1800 to 2250.
- Ship Updates:
- Added 7 new Monolith combat ships: Impaler, Iota, Magistrate, Obviator, Skypiercer, Spotlight, and Smasher.
- Added 3 new Imperium ships: Elanus, Milvus, and Neophron.
- Added 2 new Fringe ships: Retrograde and Staccato.
- Added 5 new Monolith trade ships: Bulk Hauler, Factotum, Minor Hauler, Porter, and Workhorse.
- Added a new Monolith small trade station.
- Added the winning ships from the May 2023 ship design contest. These are available to spawn in Creative Mode but will not spawn as A.I. ships in Career mode.
- Updates to various other ships and stations.
- Asteroids are now given names to indicate their size and type. (Only applies to newly-generated asteroids.)
- When placing a new custom marker on top of an existing ship or asteroid, the name will now default to the name of the ship/asteroid.
- New Hyperdrive Beacon audio.
- Pressing the "Hire Max" button will now hire as many crew as possible even if not all of them have door access to their beds. (Previously no crew would be hired in this situation.)
- Bugfix: The door button in the ship editor wasn't selectable if the player didn't have enough resources.
- Bugfix: Megaroid 1x1 and 1x2 wedge parts had much less health than intended.
- Bugfix: Discovered but undefeated pirate bases were preventing the auto-slowdown from functioning.
- Bugfix: The ship library was erroneously over-calculating the cost of the resources stored in each Flak Battery by 160 credits.
- Bugfix: Muting other players wasn't working in-gameplay, in the pre-game setup screen, or in the LAN lobby.
- Modding: The 'GetColorFrom' parameter of part 'Sprite' components should now function properly.
