Spryward Devlog #27

+Coded a new player controller for Slushy
+Added combat to the Slushy player controller
+Added and enemy for Slushy, Magic Jellyfish
+Added new sewer level to Issue 4
+Added new sewer level to the main menu
+Connected Trio boss fight and sewer level
+Added in level cutscenes for Spryward and Slushy switch animations
Just 3 more scenes left to create till issue 4 is completed! Thank you all again for your patience with this issue. I'll be adding some new enemies next week and give you a sneak preview of some new characters as well. Have a great weekend everyone!
