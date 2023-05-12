 Skip to content

Spryward update for 12 May 2023

Spryward Devlog #27

Spryward Devlog #27

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


+Coded a new player controller for Slushy
+Added combat to the Slushy player controller
+Added and enemy for Slushy, Magic Jellyfish
+Added new sewer level to Issue 4
+Added new sewer level to the main menu
+Connected Trio boss fight and sewer level
+Added in level cutscenes for Spryward and Slushy switch animations

Just 3 more scenes left to create till issue 4 is completed! Thank you all again for your patience with this issue. I'll be adding some new enemies next week and give you a sneak preview of some new characters as well. Have a great weekend everyone!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1862421 Depot 1862421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1862422 Depot 1862422
  • Loading history…
