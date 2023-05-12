Spryward Devlog #27



+Coded a new player controller for Slushy

+Added combat to the Slushy player controller

+Added and enemy for Slushy, Magic Jellyfish

+Added new sewer level to Issue 4

+Added new sewer level to the main menu

+Connected Trio boss fight and sewer level

+Added in level cutscenes for Spryward and Slushy switch animations



Just 3 more scenes left to create till issue 4 is completed! Thank you all again for your patience with this issue. I'll be adding some new enemies next week and give you a sneak preview of some new characters as well. Have a great weekend everyone!