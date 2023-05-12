 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

You're Too Slow Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Small changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11222459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Map improvements
  • Default Steam profile should work now
  • UI improvements
  • Punching should work now

WIP:

  • Need to implement Chili Dog throwing
  • Need to add way to escape Sanic's grasp
  • Need to work on death + spectating issues & refine level up system

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2424691 Depot 2424691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link