Bug Blazer Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Tooltips

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tooltips are being being implemented to parts of the game.

Upgrades should now display upgrade information when hovering over the name.

Some upgrades language entries are missing (I'm testing it doesn't crash the game while I roll those out) They should just indicate there's a missing entry. No need to report missing ones yet, will be adding them soon.

The goal here is to make upgrades at least understood what they do a bit better, or reminding you what they do in case you forget. If you notice weird positioning (like unreadable because it's off screen) please let me know about those on discord.

Other places getting tooltips would be goal targeting, the upgrades themselves.

