Puzzle Wizards update for 15 May 2023

1.41 Release Notes - Dawn Patrol

Share · View all patches · Build 11222422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Taught Fams how to stand on plates in ruins. But they only do it if there aren't enough Wizards to get the job done.
  • More streamlining of the new user experience, and improvements to the puzzle tutorials.
  • Puzzle hint settings are now synced based on your account rather than the device you use to play.
  • Added ability to set your party message when starting an adventure in an Order Tower.
  • Fixed so many bugs. But not all of them! We're still fixing. Probably added a few new ones too.

