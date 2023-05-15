- Taught Fams how to stand on plates in ruins. But they only do it if there aren't enough Wizards to get the job done.
- More streamlining of the new user experience, and improvements to the puzzle tutorials.
- Puzzle hint settings are now synced based on your account rather than the device you use to play.
- Added ability to set your party message when starting an adventure in an Order Tower.
- Fixed so many bugs. But not all of them! We're still fixing. Probably added a few new ones too.
Puzzle Wizards update for 15 May 2023
1.41 Release Notes - Dawn Patrol
