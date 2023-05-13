Update 110e2 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

Howdy everyone!
Just a small experimental build this week. API changes for modders, Item Spawner migration for a bunch of scenes so things can be tested. Hope y'all have a pleasant weekend!
Peace,
Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Experimental!
Full Changelog - Update 110 - Experimental 2
Additions:
- Added Internal Script For Modders: UniversalMagGrabTrigger (allows for magazine removal on all weapon types, including belt box support)
- Added Internal Script For Modders: FVRFireArmTopCoverAdvanced (allows for creation of a Top Cover for belted gun that can rotated arbitrary amounts on arbitrary axes)
- Added Internal Option For Modders: “AutoMountsBeltOnAttach” on FVRFirearmMagazine (allows for belts to autoattach when magazine is mounted, allowing for implementing exotic fictional weapons. ‘CanBeTornOut’ can be used to tear belt boxes back out without unmounting belt. This might require further testing)
- Added Internal Option For Modders: “Engagement Delay” on ClosedBoltWeapon, OpenBoltReceiver and Handgun scripts (allows for any firing mode to have an engagement delay after the trigger is pulled before the trigger is able to be pulled again. Useful for balancing fictional weapons, simulating incredibly chunky trigger reset mechanisms, or making something terrible for funsies)
- Added Internal Option For Modders: “SuppressCaselessDeletion” on FVRFirearmChamber (allows for weapons that use caseless rounds to actually eject them without auto-destroying the round. This behavior is necessary due to legacy stupid decisions Anton made that I’m sure made sense to him 5 years ago but it’s been too long/too many hot dogs since them to even remember why this all worked this way in the first place)
- Added Internal Option For Modders (and my future work): Open Bolt Receivers can now have traditional burst fire
Changes:
- Modern Item Spawner Installed in Cappocolosseum, Winter Wasteland, Meat Grinder, Arcade Proto, Meat Fortress
- Made Derringer directional inputs on touchpad more forgiving to make them easier to actuate on Index controllers
Fixes:
- Fixed Medigun being missing from Modern Item Spawner.
- Fixed assorted spawning bugs in Return of the Rotwieners
- Fixed missing Metadata for .410 cartridges that was preventing them from being saved
- Fixed pivot and scaling issues on .38 Special, .45 Long Colt and 10.6x25mm rounds
- Fixed mag palming to take into account whether a magazine is dropinloadable
