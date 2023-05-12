Maximum Velocity Update 0.1.1.2

May 12th, 2023

Features added

Blocked in the Auto Industry.

Updated vehicle sounds.

Updated Weather effects.

Updated gas station in tokyo.

Added extra tail light to cars.

Improved shop performance.

Improved frame rate across the city.

Improved textures in the Auto industry and around the performance shop.

Improved the vehicle rotation dampening.

Improved rank system visual.

Improved performance with traffic.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with exposure bloom

Fixed lighting issues in the slums

Fixed issue with traffic not stopping when in front of them.

Fixed lighting in the main menu.

Fixed issue where the camera could clip inside the ground and you are able to see under the map.

Fixed issue where you could see rain in shops.

Fixed issue where you could see rain drops on the side of the car when under objects.

Fixed issue with wheels in the fog.

Many bug fixes around the slum city,

Ui fixes for the shops in the slum.

Fixed issue where you could crash when looking at shaders in the shop.

Fixed controller input in shops.

(Note: The race automatic has been removed till next update because of bug with checkpoints)