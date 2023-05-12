- Designs with furniture now load into Furniture view mode
- Background images are now saved using a relative path - this makes it easier to share designs with others.
- Bugfix: Calibration was not working on resolutions different from 1920x1080
- Bugfix: Saving & loading layouts in different display resolutions works properly now
Virtual Staging Bug Fixes
