Roomvas update for 12 May 2023

Virtual Staging Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Designs with furniture now load into Furniture view mode
  • Background images are now saved using a relative path - this makes it easier to share designs with others.
  • Bugfix: Calibration was not working on resolutions different from 1920x1080
  • Bugfix: Saving & loading layouts in different display resolutions works properly now

