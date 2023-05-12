 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 12 May 2023

Small fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just another small fix based on feedback received on the Steam discussion board. Thanks again to everyone who contributes to making this game better!

Happy Learning!

Lun

