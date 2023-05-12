- Updated credits.
- Adjusted menu text alignment.
- Adjusted text alignment for some character names in Mission 8.
- Game now pauses when disconnecting a controller.
- Improved sensitivity for analog control sticks. Precision movement between enemy bullets should now feel much better.
- Blue Champion boss health reduced from 800 to 750.
- Yellow Gatherer Drone health reduced from 140 to 130.
- Added more enemies to multiple missions in Arcade Mode (Missions 1, 2, 4, 5, and 8).
- 'Skip' button added to ending dialogue sequence in Story Mode.
- Mission 7 boss now has slightly more aggressive bullet patterns.
WARNING: This patch will likely erase previously earned high scores! Apologies for any incovenience this may cause.
