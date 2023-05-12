 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 12 May 2023

12 May 23 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 11222176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where the AI was not considering what terrain vehicles are allowed in when reinforcing vehicles carrying passengers select their arrival hex (it said, oh these infantry guys can go in that crater/rough/etc so go ahead and consider that hex); mainly affected the scenario Spitting in the Wind where they would all jam up in the lower left.
  • multiplayer: fixed a possible crash in movement if it got out of sync before it is corrected.
  • Scenario Editor: added SSR Rooftops Clear for Control.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Set Up Unloaded and Setup Restrictions: One Vehicle per hex, and 1 MMC in Vehicle Hex, and Max 3 MMC/2 Squads per hex.
  • Scenario Editor: added victory condition No G.O. Non-Helo Enemy in Zone.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link