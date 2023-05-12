- fixed a bug where the AI was not considering what terrain vehicles are allowed in when reinforcing vehicles carrying passengers select their arrival hex (it said, oh these infantry guys can go in that crater/rough/etc so go ahead and consider that hex); mainly affected the scenario Spitting in the Wind where they would all jam up in the lower left.
- multiplayer: fixed a possible crash in movement if it got out of sync before it is corrected.
- Scenario Editor: added SSR Rooftops Clear for Control.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Set Up Unloaded and Setup Restrictions: One Vehicle per hex, and 1 MMC in Vehicle Hex, and Max 3 MMC/2 Squads per hex.
- Scenario Editor: added victory condition No G.O. Non-Helo Enemy in Zone.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 12 May 2023
12 May 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update