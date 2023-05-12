Share · View all patches · Build 11222118 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Stalkers. I am pleased to present a minor update 1.00.02a.

In this update:

■ The second level has been completely visually revamped.

■ In the main menu, sounds have been added to the save function. (As per your request)

■ Tablet button press sounds have been added. (As per your request)

■ Optimization has been carried out on certain levels.

Work on the project continues relentlessly, with only brief intermissions for lunch! At this point, I'm even constructing levels and testing the game in my dreams. :)