 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 12 May 2023

Hello, Stalkers. I am pleased to present a minor update 1.00.02a.

Share · View all patches · Build 11222118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Stalkers. I am pleased to present a minor update 1.00.02a.

In this update:

■ The second level has been completely visually revamped.
■ In the main menu, sounds have been added to the save function. (As per your request)
■ Tablet button press sounds have been added. (As per your request)
■ Optimization has been carried out on certain levels.

Work on the project continues relentlessly, with only brief intermissions for lunch! At this point, I'm even constructing levels and testing the game in my dreams. :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2142451 Depot 2142451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link