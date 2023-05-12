 Skip to content

Trust No Bunny update for 12 May 2023

New Quirk: Naive!

Build 11221888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Quirk has been added: Naive
  • Bless -> Gift
  • Players can now join a lobby while a game is going on. They will automatically be carried into the next game.
  • Fixed a number of bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025661 Depot 2025661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025663 Depot 2025663
  • Loading history…
