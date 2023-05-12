- New Quirk has been added: Naive
- Bless -> Gift
- Players can now join a lobby while a game is going on. They will automatically be carried into the next game.
- Fixed a number of bugs
Trust No Bunny update for 12 May 2023
New Quirk: Naive!
