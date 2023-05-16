 Skip to content

Gather update for 16 May 2023

Gather is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11221875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready for some farming relaxation, because Gather is available now!

Harvest crops, pick fruit and collect vegetables all while investigating and exploring a series of tiny islands along the way. Discover secrets hidden in the islands while relaxing and gathering a variety of objects along the way.

Play through over 70 levels spread across 5 different worlds and seasons, each custom built with unique challenges and hidden objects to discover.

Gather was developed as part of Game Develop Month and is intended as a short, relaxing gameplay experience!

