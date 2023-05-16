Gather is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11221875 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 16:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Get ready for some farming relaxation, because Gather is available now!

Harvest crops, pick fruit and collect vegetables all while investigating and exploring a series of tiny islands along the way. Discover secrets hidden in the islands while relaxing and gathering a variety of objects along the way.

Play through over 70 levels spread across 5 different worlds and seasons, each custom built with unique challenges and hidden objects to discover.

Gather was developed as part of Game Develop Month and is intended as a short, relaxing gameplay experience!