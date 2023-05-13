Patch 1.25 Save/Load System to build your own custom garden!



Can't wait to see what everyone comes up with now that you can pretty much design your own garden!

The save/load system is finished and added a button to delete the existing flowers. So in essence you can completely customize your own garden.



25 varieties/variations of plants, a pot and a few planters.

Fixed/updated the menu system so its easier to jump menus. (Like if your in the interact menu and want to go to the beats menu, you no longer have to go back to main, you can jump right to it)



Working heavily on the ASMR spawner and will be the next update!