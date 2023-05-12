Main Menu Update!

SO the default main menu is seriously gross, it was just a box and had some unholy light map issues, so I remade it to look like a basement with a built-in shooting range. Now you can practice your firearms proficiency before you get mauled on the battlefield! Not only that, but now, the first thing the player is greeted with is a how-to play explainer so you aren't left guessing how the controls work!

There's also a date/time clock I added for kicks, just 'cause.

If you go up the stairs and touch the door knob, you'll exit the game.