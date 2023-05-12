 Skip to content

Starsiege: Deadzone Alpha Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Patch Notes 0.8.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11221754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes:

  • Default Player Health Increased from 100 to 150
  • Default Player Shields Increased from 100 to 150
  • Armor is no longer dropped on player death.
  • Armor is no longer found within each raid.
  • Weapons now have a decreased chance to be found within each raid

New Mastery System:
Armor will now have attached Mastery Scores
11 Mastery Categories added

  • Stealth
  • Heavy Armor
  • Agility
  • Recon
  • Medic
  • Trapper
  • Acoustics
  • Hacker
  • Scavenger
  • Cybrid Killer
  • Ammunition

Masteries per rarity: 0/0/1/2/3/3
Each Mastery grants a variety of passive bonuses as you earn more points in a category
Armor is now equipped on the loadout tab instead of the backpack.

Player Progression:
Removed Perks from the Perk Pool:

  • Movement Speed
  • Door Interaction Time
  • Flashlight Brightness
  • Healing Effectiveness
  • Health Max
  • Health Pack Speed
  • Shield Max
  • Headshot Mitigation
  • Cybrid Damage Modifier
  • Magazine Capacity

Players now earn weapons and armor at varying rarity from leveling up in place of these mods

Weapons:

General
Weapons will now properly roll an amount of mods based on their rarity
Mods rolled per rarity: 1/1/2/2/3/4
Available Mods:

  • Reload Speed
  • Fire Rate
  • Magazine Capacity
  • Headshot Damage
  • Stagger Value
  • Bullet Spread

Auto Pistol

  • Base Damage Decreased from 15 to 14
  • Rarity Scaling: 14-16/18/19/21/23/25
  • Fire Rate Increased from 0.077 to 0.521
  • Falloff Damage Reduction Increased from 30% to 70%
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Assault Rifle

  • Base Damage Increased from 22 to 23
  • Rarity Scaling: 23-26/29/32/35/37/40
  • Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 1.75
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Boarding Pistol

  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Crossbow

  • Base Damage Increased from 35 to 90
  • Rarity Scaling: 90-101/113/123/135//146/158
  • Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3.0 to 1.5
  • Double Barrel Shotgun
  • Fire Rate Decreased from 0.5 to 0.85

DMR

  • Base Damage Decreased from 53 to 50
  • Rarity Scaling: 50-56/63/69/75/81/88
  • Fire Rate Decreased from 0.226 to 0.25
  • Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 1.75
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Hand Cannon

  • Base Damage Decreased from 85 to 70
  • Rarity Scaling: 70-78/88/96/105/113/123
  • Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 2.15
  • Damage Falloff Range Raised from 14-25m to 18-32m
  • Falloff Damage Reduction Decreased from 60% to 40%
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

LMG

  • Base Damage Increased from 26 to 28
  • Rarity Scaling: 28-31/35/38/42/45/49
  • Fire Rate Decreased from 0.0935 to 0.11
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Pistol

  • Base Damage Increased from 25 to 35
  • Rarity Scaling: 35-39/44/48/53/57/61
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Pulse Pistol

  • Base Damage Increased from 25 to 35
  • Rarity Scaling: 35-39/44/48/53/57/61
  • Fire Rate Increased from 0.2 to 0.142
  • Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5
  • Hipfire Spread Decreased from 1.5 to 0
  • Aiming Spread Decreased from 0.75 to 0
  • Crouching Spread Decreased from 1.25 to 0

Pulse Rifle

  • Base Damage Increased from 22 to 23
  • Rarity Scaling: 23-26/29/32/35/37/40
  • Fire Rate Increased from 0.089 to 0.083
  • Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5
  • Hipfire Spread Decreased from 3 to 0
  • Aiming Spread Decreased from 1.5 to 0
  • Moving Spread Decreased from 4 to 2
  • Crouching Spread Decreased from 2.5 to 0

Pulse Shotgun

  • Base Damage Increased from 4 to 10
  • Rarity Scaling: 10-11/13/14/15/16/18
  • Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5

Silenced Pistol

  • Base Damage Increased from 42 to 60
  • Rarity Scaling: 60-67/75/82/90/97/105
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

SMG

  • Base Damage Increased from 17 to 18
  • Rarity Scaling: 18-20/23/25/27/29/32
  • Fire Rate Increased from 0.0633 to 0.059
  • Magazine Capacity Decreased from 28 to 26
  • Falloff Damage Reduction Increased from 30% to 60%
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Sniper

  • Base Damage Increased from 135 to 140
  • Rarity Scaling: 140-157/175/192/210/227/245
  • Fire Rate Decreased from 0.774 to 1.3
  • Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 2.15
  • Hipfire Spread Increased from 8 to 20
  • Falling Spread Increased from 10 to 20
  • Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Spinfusor

  • Base Damage Increased from 60 to 100
  • Rarity Scaling: 100-112/125/137/150/162/175
  • Magazine Capacity Reduced from 4 to 3
  • Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5

General Updates:

  • Game select added.
  • New animatic added when a player starts the game.
  • Added a Survival Guide to the main menu.
  • Party voice chat added to the lobby.
  • Advanced display checkbox added to settings menu.
  • Defaulted FOV to 80.
  • Armor is now equipped in the Loadout tab.
  • Armor can no longer be swapped in a match.
  • Revive stations now clamp to the Radar if a teammate dies.
  • Reviving now channels for 6 seconds instead of 1 second.
  • Ping wheel added.

Ship Generation:

  • New Luxury ship generation added.
  • Space Bar added to Luxury ships.
  • Two story cargo hold added.

Cybrids:

  • Explosive Spider Cybrid updated to differentiate it from the Melee Spider Cybrid.
  • Smoothed movement on most ranged Cybrids.
  • Cybrid spawner button updated and now spawn a Healer Cybrid, 2 long ranged Cybrids and 2 Switchblade Cybrids.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where Scanner ability VFX would get stuck on.
  • Fixed issue where some lights and consoles could not be shot out.
  • Fixed issue where extraction pods would be in an unreachable spot.
  • Fixed issue where crouch height was too low on spectated players.
  • Fixed issue where weapons would not correctly show ADS VFX when spectating.
  • Fixed issue where grenades would not show when spectating.
  • Fixed issue where the XP bar in the lobby would not update properly.
  • Fixed issue where hitting the continue button would loop the level up animation.
  • Fixed issue where weapon tooltips would sometimes be the wrong rarity color.
  • Fixed issue where after leaving a match, the rarity of an item would be wrong.

Known Issues:

  • The first vendor viewed after entering the Main Menu is shown on other vendor menus.
  • Existing players may need to clear loadouts before entering matches for the first time.
  • We are investigating a solution and are hoping to Hotfix soon.

