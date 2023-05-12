Patch Notes 0.8.6.0

Gameplay Changes:
- Default Player Health Increased from 100 to 150
- Default Player Shields Increased from 100 to 150
- Armor is no longer dropped on player death.
- Armor is no longer found within each raid.
- Weapons now have a decreased chance to be found within each raid
New Mastery System:
Armor will now have attached Mastery Scores
11 Mastery Categories added
- Stealth
- Heavy Armor
- Agility
- Recon
- Medic
- Trapper
- Acoustics
- Hacker
- Scavenger
- Cybrid Killer
- Ammunition
Masteries per rarity: 0/0/1/2/3/3
Each Mastery grants a variety of passive bonuses as you earn more points in a category
Armor is now equipped on the loadout tab instead of the backpack.
Player Progression:
Removed Perks from the Perk Pool:
- Movement Speed
- Door Interaction Time
- Flashlight Brightness
- Healing Effectiveness
- Health Max
- Health Pack Speed
- Shield Max
- Headshot Mitigation
- Cybrid Damage Modifier
- Magazine Capacity
Players now earn weapons and armor at varying rarity from leveling up in place of these mods
Weapons:
General
Weapons will now properly roll an amount of mods based on their rarity
Mods rolled per rarity: 1/1/2/2/3/4
Available Mods:
- Reload Speed
- Fire Rate
- Magazine Capacity
- Headshot Damage
- Stagger Value
- Bullet Spread
Auto Pistol
- Base Damage Decreased from 15 to 14
- Rarity Scaling: 14-16/18/19/21/23/25
- Fire Rate Increased from 0.077 to 0.521
- Falloff Damage Reduction Increased from 30% to 70%
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Assault Rifle
- Base Damage Increased from 22 to 23
- Rarity Scaling: 23-26/29/32/35/37/40
- Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 1.75
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Boarding Pistol
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Crossbow
- Base Damage Increased from 35 to 90
- Rarity Scaling: 90-101/113/123/135//146/158
- Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3.0 to 1.5
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Fire Rate Decreased from 0.5 to 0.85
DMR
- Base Damage Decreased from 53 to 50
- Rarity Scaling: 50-56/63/69/75/81/88
- Fire Rate Decreased from 0.226 to 0.25
- Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 1.75
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Hand Cannon
- Base Damage Decreased from 85 to 70
- Rarity Scaling: 70-78/88/96/105/113/123
- Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 2.15
- Damage Falloff Range Raised from 14-25m to 18-32m
- Falloff Damage Reduction Decreased from 60% to 40%
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
LMG
- Base Damage Increased from 26 to 28
- Rarity Scaling: 28-31/35/38/42/45/49
- Fire Rate Decreased from 0.0935 to 0.11
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Pistol
- Base Damage Increased from 25 to 35
- Rarity Scaling: 35-39/44/48/53/57/61
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Pulse Pistol
- Base Damage Increased from 25 to 35
- Rarity Scaling: 35-39/44/48/53/57/61
- Fire Rate Increased from 0.2 to 0.142
- Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5
- Hipfire Spread Decreased from 1.5 to 0
- Aiming Spread Decreased from 0.75 to 0
- Crouching Spread Decreased from 1.25 to 0
Pulse Rifle
- Base Damage Increased from 22 to 23
- Rarity Scaling: 23-26/29/32/35/37/40
- Fire Rate Increased from 0.089 to 0.083
- Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5
- Hipfire Spread Decreased from 3 to 0
- Aiming Spread Decreased from 1.5 to 0
- Moving Spread Decreased from 4 to 2
- Crouching Spread Decreased from 2.5 to 0
Pulse Shotgun
- Base Damage Increased from 4 to 10
- Rarity Scaling: 10-11/13/14/15/16/18
- Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5
Silenced Pistol
- Base Damage Increased from 42 to 60
- Rarity Scaling: 60-67/75/82/90/97/105
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
SMG
- Base Damage Increased from 17 to 18
- Rarity Scaling: 18-20/23/25/27/29/32
- Fire Rate Increased from 0.0633 to 0.059
- Magazine Capacity Decreased from 28 to 26
- Falloff Damage Reduction Increased from 30% to 60%
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Sniper
- Base Damage Increased from 135 to 140
- Rarity Scaling: 140-157/175/192/210/227/245
- Fire Rate Decreased from 0.774 to 1.3
- Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 2.15
- Hipfire Spread Increased from 8 to 20
- Falling Spread Increased from 10 to 20
- Changed from HitScan to Projectile
Spinfusor
- Base Damage Increased from 60 to 100
- Rarity Scaling: 100-112/125/137/150/162/175
- Magazine Capacity Reduced from 4 to 3
- Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5
General Updates:
- Game select added.
- New animatic added when a player starts the game.
- Added a Survival Guide to the main menu.
- Party voice chat added to the lobby.
- Advanced display checkbox added to settings menu.
- Defaulted FOV to 80.
- Armor is now equipped in the Loadout tab.
- Armor can no longer be swapped in a match.
- Revive stations now clamp to the Radar if a teammate dies.
- Reviving now channels for 6 seconds instead of 1 second.
- Ping wheel added.
Ship Generation:
- New Luxury ship generation added.
- Space Bar added to Luxury ships.
- Two story cargo hold added.
Cybrids:
- Explosive Spider Cybrid updated to differentiate it from the Melee Spider Cybrid.
- Smoothed movement on most ranged Cybrids.
- Cybrid spawner button updated and now spawn a Healer Cybrid, 2 long ranged Cybrids and 2 Switchblade Cybrids.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where Scanner ability VFX would get stuck on.
- Fixed issue where some lights and consoles could not be shot out.
- Fixed issue where extraction pods would be in an unreachable spot.
- Fixed issue where crouch height was too low on spectated players.
- Fixed issue where weapons would not correctly show ADS VFX when spectating.
- Fixed issue where grenades would not show when spectating.
- Fixed issue where the XP bar in the lobby would not update properly.
- Fixed issue where hitting the continue button would loop the level up animation.
- Fixed issue where weapon tooltips would sometimes be the wrong rarity color.
- Fixed issue where after leaving a match, the rarity of an item would be wrong.
Known Issues:
- The first vendor viewed after entering the Main Menu is shown on other vendor menus.
- Existing players may need to clear loadouts before entering matches for the first time.
- We are investigating a solution and are hoping to Hotfix soon.
