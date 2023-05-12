Patch Notes 0.8.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11221754 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay Changes:

Default Player Health Increased from 100 to 150

Default Player Shields Increased from 100 to 150

Armor is no longer dropped on player death.

Armor is no longer found within each raid.

Weapons now have a decreased chance to be found within each raid

New Mastery System:

Armor will now have attached Mastery Scores

11 Mastery Categories added

Stealth

Heavy Armor

Agility

Recon

Medic

Trapper

Acoustics

Hacker

Scavenger

Cybrid Killer

Ammunition

Masteries per rarity: 0/0/1/2/3/3

Each Mastery grants a variety of passive bonuses as you earn more points in a category

Armor is now equipped on the loadout tab instead of the backpack.

Player Progression:

Removed Perks from the Perk Pool:

Movement Speed

Door Interaction Time

Flashlight Brightness

Healing Effectiveness

Health Max

Health Pack Speed

Shield Max

Headshot Mitigation

Cybrid Damage Modifier

Magazine Capacity

Players now earn weapons and armor at varying rarity from leveling up in place of these mods

Weapons:

General

Weapons will now properly roll an amount of mods based on their rarity

Mods rolled per rarity: 1/1/2/2/3/4

Available Mods:

Reload Speed

Fire Rate

Magazine Capacity

Headshot Damage

Stagger Value

Bullet Spread

Auto Pistol

Base Damage Decreased from 15 to 14

Rarity Scaling: 14-16/18/19/21/23/25

Fire Rate Increased from 0.077 to 0.521

Falloff Damage Reduction Increased from 30% to 70%

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Assault Rifle

Base Damage Increased from 22 to 23

Rarity Scaling: 23-26/29/32/35/37/40

Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 1.75

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Boarding Pistol

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Crossbow

Base Damage Increased from 35 to 90

Rarity Scaling: 90-101/113/123/135//146/158

Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3.0 to 1.5

Double Barrel Shotgun

Fire Rate Decreased from 0.5 to 0.85

DMR

Base Damage Decreased from 53 to 50

Rarity Scaling: 50-56/63/69/75/81/88

Fire Rate Decreased from 0.226 to 0.25

Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 1.75

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Hand Cannon

Base Damage Decreased from 85 to 70

Rarity Scaling: 70-78/88/96/105/113/123

Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 2.15

Damage Falloff Range Raised from 14-25m to 18-32m

Falloff Damage Reduction Decreased from 60% to 40%

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

LMG

Base Damage Increased from 26 to 28

Rarity Scaling: 28-31/35/38/42/45/49

Fire Rate Decreased from 0.0935 to 0.11

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Pistol

Base Damage Increased from 25 to 35

Rarity Scaling: 35-39/44/48/53/57/61

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Pulse Pistol

Base Damage Increased from 25 to 35

Rarity Scaling: 35-39/44/48/53/57/61

Fire Rate Increased from 0.2 to 0.142

Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5

Hipfire Spread Decreased from 1.5 to 0

Aiming Spread Decreased from 0.75 to 0

Crouching Spread Decreased from 1.25 to 0

Pulse Rifle

Base Damage Increased from 22 to 23

Rarity Scaling: 23-26/29/32/35/37/40

Fire Rate Increased from 0.089 to 0.083

Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5

Hipfire Spread Decreased from 3 to 0

Aiming Spread Decreased from 1.5 to 0

Moving Spread Decreased from 4 to 2

Crouching Spread Decreased from 2.5 to 0

Pulse Shotgun

Base Damage Increased from 4 to 10

Rarity Scaling: 10-11/13/14/15/16/18

Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5

Silenced Pistol

Base Damage Increased from 42 to 60

Rarity Scaling: 60-67/75/82/90/97/105

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

SMG

Base Damage Increased from 17 to 18

Rarity Scaling: 18-20/23/25/27/29/32

Fire Rate Increased from 0.0633 to 0.059

Magazine Capacity Decreased from 28 to 26

Falloff Damage Reduction Increased from 30% to 60%

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Sniper

Base Damage Increased from 135 to 140

Rarity Scaling: 140-157/175/192/210/227/245

Fire Rate Decreased from 0.774 to 1.3

Headshot Modifier Increased from 1.5 to 2.15

Hipfire Spread Increased from 8 to 20

Falling Spread Increased from 10 to 20

Changed from HitScan to Projectile

Spinfusor

Base Damage Increased from 60 to 100

Rarity Scaling: 100-112/125/137/150/162/175

Magazine Capacity Reduced from 4 to 3

Cybrid Damage Modifier Decreased from 3 to 1.5

General Updates:

Game select added.

New animatic added when a player starts the game.

Added a Survival Guide to the main menu.

Party voice chat added to the lobby.

Advanced display checkbox added to settings menu.

Defaulted FOV to 80.

Armor is now equipped in the Loadout tab.

Armor can no longer be swapped in a match.

Revive stations now clamp to the Radar if a teammate dies.

Reviving now channels for 6 seconds instead of 1 second.

Ping wheel added.

Ship Generation:

New Luxury ship generation added.

Space Bar added to Luxury ships.

Two story cargo hold added.

Cybrids:

Explosive Spider Cybrid updated to differentiate it from the Melee Spider Cybrid.

Smoothed movement on most ranged Cybrids.

Cybrid spawner button updated and now spawn a Healer Cybrid, 2 long ranged Cybrids and 2 Switchblade Cybrids.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where Scanner ability VFX would get stuck on.

Fixed issue where some lights and consoles could not be shot out.

Fixed issue where extraction pods would be in an unreachable spot.

Fixed issue where crouch height was too low on spectated players.

Fixed issue where weapons would not correctly show ADS VFX when spectating.

Fixed issue where grenades would not show when spectating.

Fixed issue where the XP bar in the lobby would not update properly.

Fixed issue where hitting the continue button would loop the level up animation.

Fixed issue where weapon tooltips would sometimes be the wrong rarity color.

Fixed issue where after leaving a match, the rarity of an item would be wrong.

Known Issues: