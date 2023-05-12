Update 2.1 Regular Update

This Friday's update will introduce a range of improvements and fixes to the game. In the Campaign mode, cloud fixes and AI balance updates have been implemented, while reinforcement troops have been fixed and merit purchase gain increased. Map information has also been corrected, and tooltips added to perks.

In battles, duplicated arrows have been fixed, friendly fire issues resolved, and AI behavior improved. Smoke effects have been visually updated, and the hit-points and cohesion of units can now be viewed. Weapon fixes have been made for the Caucus Campaign, and cavalry movement has been fixed in the Campaign mode.

The update also includes changes to the audio and visual aspects of the game, with new music tracks added and sound effects updated. Tooltips have been added to the map list, and the faction balance improved in the Campaign. The main menu and UI have also received fixes and improvements, with tooltips added to perks and leadership icons added. Finally, the update includes various bug fixes, such as issues with movement cost text, tile connections, and negative XP. The full changelog is shown below.

**Changelog:

Campaign:**

Cloud fixes

AI balance updates

Reinforcement troops fixed

Merit purchase gain increased to 65,000 when purchasing highest tier

Credits updated

Tooltips added in the map list

Faction balance improved

Manpower going below zero fixed

Tile connections fixed

Added tooltips to perks

Issue reloading turns from save

Movement cost text added

Mini-map position fixed

Nations text added

Fixed fatal error for Campaigns based on internal network settings

Supply cache sorting orders fixed

Leadership icon added

UI fixes for the unit info detailed view

Negative XP fixed

Battles:

Duplicated arrows appearing fixed

Friendly fire fixed

AI unable to use bridge fixed

Incorrect multiday battle percentages fixed

Improved AI melee retreat logic

Smoke Effects visually updated

AI charging improvements

Globe slide increased

Multi-day redeployment fixed

Bridges in Saarbrücken fixed

Attack order fixed

Destroyed buildings fixed

Friend fire fixed for the AI

AI now uses open battery

Charging bugs fixed

Interception fixed

Players no longer spawn on the same side

Hotkey added for reserve cycling

Ai behavior more defensive

Square formation now greys out for 4hp units, making it clear that smaller units can not form square

Balance Changes:

Efficiency +5 Points

Anti Personnel -10 Points

3 Speed -10 Points

France:

Mitrailleuses +10 Points

Britain:

Gatling Gun +10 Points

Russia:

Gatling Gun +10 Points

Ottomans:

Rifles to 2 limit

Rifles to range drill

Rifles to replace disorganized for breakable

Imperial Guard to replace disorganized for breakable

Mounted rifles to receive range drill

Mounted rifles to replace disorganized for breakable

Dragoons to lose disorganized

Gatling Gun +10 Points

Austria Hungary:

Mitrailleuses +10 points

Italy:

Carabinieri cohesion from 3 to 4

15cm Howitzer range from 3 to 4

USA:

Buffalo Soldiers to receive melee drill

12 Pounder Howitzers range from 3 to 4

Gatling Gun +10 Points

CSA:

Regular Cavalry removed melee drill

12 Pounder Howitzers range from 3 to 4

Gatling Gun +10 Points

Imperial Court:

Westernized Cavalry add efficiency and disorganized

Swapped Choshu & Satsuma stats, choshu to go from 6 limit to 4 limit

Tokugawa Shogunate:

Line Cavalry cohesion from 3 to 4

Gatling Gun +10 Points

Audio:

New music tracks added:

Kaiserjäger March - Austrians

Inddo di Garibaldi - Italians

Sekfat Marsi - Ottomans

Marche Slave - Russians

Battle Hymn of the Republic - Union

5 additional Generic Tracks added

New sound effects added to battles

New ambience audio added to battles

Deployment audio added in battles

Sound effects added to the right audio channel for the options settings

Unit callout added for:

German Landwehr

Hungarian Honved

Buffalo Soldier

Guard Rifles

Redshirt Mountain Guns

Greek Volunteers

Sepoys

Quotes added

Visual:

Map information corrected in the map list view

Smoke Effects visually updated

Map trenches updated

Alstadt walls updated

Flags fixed

Polearms removed from Late Imperial

UI fixes for the unit info detailed view

Performance feature added to Post Processing

Main Menu:

Map line in China fixed

Ai names fixed

Policy UI fixed

Other:

Timer greyed out when option is set to none

Event in the Imperial Boshin war fixed

Updated price of 4lb Horse Krupp

Removed Polearms from Late Imperial

Fixed empty units not appearing in the Campaign

Overall, this update is set to significantly improve the gameplay experience, with many long-standing issues resolved and new features and improvements added.