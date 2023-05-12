Update 2.1 Regular Update

This Friday's update will introduce a range of improvements and fixes to the game. In the Campaign mode, cloud fixes and AI balance updates have been implemented, while reinforcement troops have been fixed and merit purchase gain increased. Map information has also been corrected, and tooltips added to perks.
In battles, duplicated arrows have been fixed, friendly fire issues resolved, and AI behavior improved. Smoke effects have been visually updated, and the hit-points and cohesion of units can now be viewed. Weapon fixes have been made for the Caucus Campaign, and cavalry movement has been fixed in the Campaign mode.
The update also includes changes to the audio and visual aspects of the game, with new music tracks added and sound effects updated. Tooltips have been added to the map list, and the faction balance improved in the Campaign. The main menu and UI have also received fixes and improvements, with tooltips added to perks and leadership icons added. Finally, the update includes various bug fixes, such as issues with movement cost text, tile connections, and negative XP. The full changelog is shown below.
**Changelog:
Campaign:**
Cloud fixes
AI balance updates
Reinforcement troops fixed
Merit purchase gain increased to 65,000 when purchasing highest tier
Credits updated
Tooltips added in the map list
Faction balance improved
Manpower going below zero fixed
Tile connections fixed
Added tooltips to perks
Issue reloading turns from save
Movement cost text added
Mini-map position fixed
Nations text added
Fixed fatal error for Campaigns based on internal network settings
Supply cache sorting orders fixed
Leadership icon added
UI fixes for the unit info detailed view
Negative XP fixed
Battles:
Duplicated arrows appearing fixed
Friendly fire fixed
AI unable to use bridge fixed
Incorrect multiday battle percentages fixed
Improved AI melee retreat logic
Smoke Effects visually updated
AI charging improvements
Globe slide increased
Multi-day redeployment fixed
Bridges in Saarbrücken fixed
Attack order fixed
Destroyed buildings fixed
Friend fire fixed for the AI
AI now uses open battery
Charging bugs fixed
Interception fixed
Players no longer spawn on the same side
Hotkey added for reserve cycling
Ai behavior more defensive
Square formation now greys out for 4hp units, making it clear that smaller units can not form square
Balance Changes:
Efficiency +5 Points
Anti Personnel -10 Points
3 Speed -10 Points
France:
Mitrailleuses +10 Points
Britain:
Gatling Gun +10 Points
Russia:
Gatling Gun +10 Points
Ottomans:
Rifles to 2 limit
Rifles to range drill
Rifles to replace disorganized for breakable
Imperial Guard to replace disorganized for breakable
Mounted rifles to receive range drill
Mounted rifles to replace disorganized for breakable
Dragoons to lose disorganized
Gatling Gun +10 Points
Austria Hungary:
Mitrailleuses +10 points
Italy:
Carabinieri cohesion from 3 to 4
15cm Howitzer range from 3 to 4
USA:
Buffalo Soldiers to receive melee drill
12 Pounder Howitzers range from 3 to 4
Gatling Gun +10 Points
CSA:
Regular Cavalry removed melee drill
12 Pounder Howitzers range from 3 to 4
Gatling Gun +10 Points
Imperial Court:
Westernized Cavalry add efficiency and disorganized
Swapped Choshu & Satsuma stats, choshu to go from 6 limit to 4 limit
Tokugawa Shogunate:
Line Cavalry cohesion from 3 to 4
Gatling Gun +10 Points
Audio:
New music tracks added:
Kaiserjäger March - Austrians
Inddo di Garibaldi - Italians
Sekfat Marsi - Ottomans
Marche Slave - Russians
Battle Hymn of the Republic - Union
5 additional Generic Tracks added
New sound effects added to battles
New ambience audio added to battles
Deployment audio added in battles
Sound effects added to the right audio channel for the options settings
Unit callout added for:
German Landwehr
Hungarian Honved
Buffalo Soldier
Guard Rifles
Redshirt Mountain Guns
Greek Volunteers
Sepoys
Quotes added
Visual:
Map information corrected in the map list view
Smoke Effects visually updated
Map trenches updated
Alstadt walls updated
Flags fixed
Polearms removed from Late Imperial
UI fixes for the unit info detailed view
Performance feature added to Post Processing
Main Menu:
Map line in China fixed
Ai names fixed
Policy UI fixed
Other:
Timer greyed out when option is set to none
Event in the Imperial Boshin war fixed
Updated price of 4lb Horse Krupp
Removed Polearms from Late Imperial
Fixed empty units not appearing in the Campaign
Overall, this update is set to significantly improve the gameplay experience, with many long-standing issues resolved and new features and improvements added.
