Disc Golf : Game On update for 12 May 2023

Update Notes for 5/12/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted mechanic allowing player to stay in first person view after the disc is thrown - press 'Y' to toggle on/off. This feature may or may not stay, but it will certainly be improved if it does. The extra camera initiated by this mode also causes a mild spike in performance, so if it seems a little choppy, try switching back to the standard throw mode by pressing 'Y' again.
  • Added prolonged trail to disc (while player remains in first person view)
  • Added visor disc cam that activates when the player remains in first person view.
  • Further reduced camera shake.
  • Fixed (hopefully) the disc spin lock issue when it hits the basket.
  • Other small bug fixes and updates.

  • For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord

