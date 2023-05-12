Update Notes for 5/12/23

Update Details:
- Adjusted mechanic allowing player to stay in first person view after the disc is thrown - press 'Y' to toggle on/off. This feature may or may not stay, but it will certainly be improved if it does. The extra camera initiated by this mode also causes a mild spike in performance, so if it seems a little choppy, try switching back to the standard throw mode by pressing 'Y' again.
- Added prolonged trail to disc (while player remains in first person view)
- Added visor disc cam that activates when the player remains in first person view.
- Further reduced camera shake.
- Fixed (hopefully) the disc spin lock issue when it hits the basket.
- Other small bug fixes and updates.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
