 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sons Of The Forest update for 12 May 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11221177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Here is another small fix for an issue that came up in yesterday's patch.

  • Fixes crash on some machine configurations

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1326471 Depot 1326471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link