🏢60F above ground, into a strange and spooky world... 👻.

The second installment of "No Ghost" takes place in a high-rise elevator.

Whether or not the elevator stops at a certain floor, whether or not to accept a person who tries to get into the elevator...

It is all up to you.

The "Ghost Aura" will rise or fall depending on the use of other items and various operations, and the development of the game will also change.

What will happen to Yumi and her friends in the iron and glass box?

Please see for yourself.

Thanks to those who helped us with debugging and localization, and Thanks to all the players who supported us, we were able to successfully release the game! 🤗

🌱If you notice anything after playing the game,

please contact us at the community board, official e-mail address, or Twitter.

Community board: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2412050/discussions/

Email: midoriko.games@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GamesMidoriko

🌱Previous work [No Ghost in Stay Home].

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1645640/

I hope you enjoy it! 💗👻