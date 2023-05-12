 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gun Knight All Day Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Achievement for unlocking a perk

Share · View all patches · Build 11220952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That's it. Just a new achievement for unlocking a perk.

I might get another update in tonight.

Happy friday everyone!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2355241 Depot 2355241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link