 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roots of Pacha update for 12 May 2023

1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11220901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog
Feats

  • A gamepad can be manually selected under Settings/Gameplay.
  • Firepits can now be placed inside.
  • Improved description for object placement.
  • Union Wreath blueprint is now always available to craft in a multiplayer session and changed description so it's more clear how to form Union between players.
  • Animal attune minigame now pauses the time in single player.
  • Added Backspace as an alternative button for actions like Delete save and Discard items in your inventory. This should take care of not having to press fn+Backspace in Mac.

Fixes

  • Improved overall performance, especially notable in end-game saves. We’ll keep working on optimizations.
  • 10 flower cutscenes were triggering even if not dating forcing players to reject the NPCs.
  • Era 10 flowers didn't trigger at the right moment.
  • Buildings in map not updating their location after being moved.
  • Trees destroyed immediately after placing close to the edges if not aligned to the grid.
  • Going out of bounds after dismounting an animal.
  • White bars on New Years festival if playing in widescreen monitors.
  • Wood Yield buff not yielding more wood than not using any buff.
  • Caves vines not being able to reach with tools if there was a rock or something around it.
  • Children not growing up if not named after 14 days.
  • Gifts you’ve given to NPCs were separated by quality instead of being grouped by type.
  • Starting cave challenges after 1:30 am was leading to errors, it’s no longer possible to do it.
  • Some animal synchronization issues in multiplayer related to the spawn/despawn of herds.
  • Waterwheel not showing in multiplayer for other players when joining a game in progress.
  • Passout cutscene leading to errors in saving in multiplayer if one player stayed up in a UI or minigame for too long.
  • Monkey challenge music not synced in multiplayer.
  • [spoiler]Legendary and Epic animals stats were lowers than what they should be.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Legendary and Epic not spawning on the days they should.[/spoiler]
  • Plant discovery Steam achivements not triggering correctly. [spoiler](Make Igrork Proud, Make Ada Proud and Make The Clan Proud)[/spoiler]
  • Cooking Steam achievements not triggering correctly. [spoiler](Delightful Dish, Chef Of The Ages and Culinary Innovator)[/spoiler]
  • UI visual issues.
  • Portrait visual issues.
  • Some NPC schedule overlaps and priorities.
  • Dialogue and other string errors.
  • Updated credits with backers who filled out their survey recently.

Changed files in this update

Roots of Pacha Windows Content Depot 1245561
  • Loading history…
Roots of Pacha macOS Content Depot 1245562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link