Changelog
Feats
- A gamepad can be manually selected under Settings/Gameplay.
- Firepits can now be placed inside.
- Improved description for object placement.
- Union Wreath blueprint is now always available to craft in a multiplayer session and changed description so it's more clear how to form Union between players.
- Animal attune minigame now pauses the time in single player.
- Added Backspace as an alternative button for actions like Delete save and Discard items in your inventory. This should take care of not having to press fn+Backspace in Mac.
Fixes
- Improved overall performance, especially notable in end-game saves. We’ll keep working on optimizations.
- 10 flower cutscenes were triggering even if not dating forcing players to reject the NPCs.
- Era 10 flowers didn't trigger at the right moment.
- Buildings in map not updating their location after being moved.
- Trees destroyed immediately after placing close to the edges if not aligned to the grid.
- Going out of bounds after dismounting an animal.
- White bars on New Years festival if playing in widescreen monitors.
- Wood Yield buff not yielding more wood than not using any buff.
- Caves vines not being able to reach with tools if there was a rock or something around it.
- Children not growing up if not named after 14 days.
- Gifts you’ve given to NPCs were separated by quality instead of being grouped by type.
- Starting cave challenges after 1:30 am was leading to errors, it’s no longer possible to do it.
- Some animal synchronization issues in multiplayer related to the spawn/despawn of herds.
- Waterwheel not showing in multiplayer for other players when joining a game in progress.
- Passout cutscene leading to errors in saving in multiplayer if one player stayed up in a UI or minigame for too long.
- Monkey challenge music not synced in multiplayer.
- [spoiler]Legendary and Epic animals stats were lowers than what they should be.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Legendary and Epic not spawning on the days they should.[/spoiler]
- Plant discovery Steam achivements not triggering correctly. [spoiler](Make Igrork Proud, Make Ada Proud and Make The Clan Proud)[/spoiler]
- Cooking Steam achievements not triggering correctly. [spoiler](Delightful Dish, Chef Of The Ages and Culinary Innovator)[/spoiler]
- UI visual issues.
- Portrait visual issues.
- Some NPC schedule overlaps and priorities.
- Dialogue and other string errors.
- Updated credits with backers who filled out their survey recently.
