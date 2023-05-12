Update Notes For May 12

Share · View all patches · Build 11220864 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

We rewrote several mission objectives that were incorrect or unclear.

We fixed a bug that allowed to activate opposite decrees at the same time.

Fixed an error with saves that made the game stuck at the Loading screen. We added an automatic backup for all game saves.

We fixed several visual bugs when changing the mouse to controller.

Fixed an error in Steam that generated issues when saving and loading from the Cloud.

Changes

Now, tips show up displayed every time.

When playing sandbox now you can see the Map Seed from the pause menu and you can copy it clicking on it.

We added the option to hide the Warnings on Settings.

Now, when starting a Sandbox game, Stockpiles are added if you need them for the initial resources.

We improved the grid shown when building.

We temporarily deactivated the function “Restore” in a building that is being Recycled.

New Features

We added the possibility to use Vsync.

The game can now also run to 60+ fps.

Sandbox New Features

Summary

We added a button when finishing a Sandbox game that allows you to see how many Building and Resources you had. This will help you compare your final results with other players.

Time Limit

Under the tab “Advanced Settings” you can now choose a time limit in days.

When playing a game with Time Limit, you are shown a notification with a counter of how many days are left to finish the game. When the counter reaches 0, the game ends.

This allows players to compete and find out who can make more buildings and gather more resources among other things.

Custom Rules

In “Advanced Settings” you can set up and play with your own set of rules. These can dramatically change the game mechanics and overall experience.

These are some of the options you can customize: