vivid/stasis update for 12 May 2023

vivid/stasis 2.1.0.2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is the changelog for the 2.1.0.2 update, a bug fix patch for the "Boundary" update.

  • The song shop preview should function as intended now
  • Hitting early "FAILED" judgements now kills you on ULTIMATE decryption gauge.
  • Fixed a bug where incorrect song information would show on results after playing songs in BOUNDARY SHATTER.
  • Fixed a bug where finishing certain SHATTER charts would crash the game.
  • Fixed a crash when trying to view the Story Lock animation in Episode 6.1.
  • Course Mode no longer switches to your chosen Decryption Style and uses the intended gauge.
  • Leaderboard and stats toggle should no longer appear in the BOUNDARY SHATTER song select.
  • Slightly updated the draw order of certain sprites on the Node Flowchart.
  • Fixed a bug where profiles would display the incorrect number of maximum FC/ACs.

