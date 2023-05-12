Relaunch and Change Summary

Hello everyone
Firstly, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for helping us identify issues the last two weeks or so. The game is in a much better state today thanks to all the valiant efforts you have all put in towards reporting bugs and giving us feedback on things in general. We have been working diligently towards fixing things that are coming in, and we are excited to keep making Ethyrial better and better with each passing day for many years to come.
Furthermore, we wish to inform you that we are granting all players who were subscribed an additional +2 weeks to their current subscription time. Additionally, all players who had an account before May 12th will receive a “Launch Survivor” title on their accounts as well on May 14th.
Thank you all for your continued support and patience with us, and we wish you all the best. Peace!
- Team GellyBerry
Remember to report all game bugs you find in-game using the report manager.
If you are yet to receive your refund for the double charge issue that occurred on May 2nd; please follow the steps in this forum thread.
Summary of fixes since May 1st:
- Server Stability: Some changes have been made to the servers to increase stability.
- If you lose a quest object in Solitary Isles, you can speak to the quest giver to get it back, also applies when travelling by ship between Solitary Isles and Edrivine. You will not continue to receive duplicates.
- Unblocked paths that shouldn't have been blocked before.
- Made stackable items actually stackable
- Repaired items using the wrong repair material component
- Aetherthistle is now removed on gather as expected
- Rat Skewers now grant the correct buff
- Several leather items that gave cloth-like armor attributes have been fixed
- Various tooltip fixes (Colors, typos, etc).
- Full loot in Wildlands should now be in effect, from mobs and players alike.
- Any death in Wildlands results in full loot.
- Wildlands PVP should now work as intended.
- The issue of grass remaining turned off after leaving the current area should be solved.
- Pathing for entities has been improved to correspond with previous server fixes.
- The issue of not being able to acquire the key to open the Black Knights Armory has been fixed.
- Guards in Blackguard's Bastion should now properly target players who attack other players/guards/NPCs/Companions.
- Black Knight Sever Artery should now be removed like other bleeds.
- Goblinoid Ogruan animation no longer loops on death.
- The pathing for monsters has been optimized, and they should now behave correctly. They will be much harder to exploit and kill.
- Restless Spirits Issue: Forest spirits will now spawn correctly.
- Players should now be able to change their title to any they have received in-game.
- The non-existent death penalty on Solitary Isles has been fixed and adjusted.
- The issue of not being able to fish after a certain number of attempts has been fixed.
- The fillet knife now consistently provides fillets every time.
- All Taskboards now reward the correct amount on completing a task.
- All settlements have working Taskboards.
- All caravans can be spoken to and be used to send packages to other settlements.
- All resources exist in their intended locations on the mainland
Class-specific fixes and tweaks
- Brawler's Fierce Uppercut and Horizontal Kick abilities now grant a combo point as described.
- Stormshield is now working.
- Brawler now gains Brawler Feint instead of Combative Focus upon completing the quests in Edrivne.
- Warden and the other spiritual vocations should now be able to turn in their corrupted shard properly.
- All instances of Empyrean Brand on Priest are now owner specific.
- Abilities should now be awarded properly at levels 15, 20, 25, and 30 upon speaking to your vocation trainer.
Two-Handed vs One-handed weapons
Due to the scaling matrix of weapons not fully utilizing attack speed, faster one-handed weapons were performing much better than their two-handed counterparts. This has been addressed and players will experience that two-handed weapons are better now.
Warden
- Imbue Weapon: Angered Spirits now correctly scale with attack speed (weaker for 1h faster weapons, stronger for slower 2h, etc).
- Lifeburst healing and damage reduced.
Guardian
Guardians have had their damage increased across core abilities, and cooldowns reduced.
Demon Knight
- Barlon's Strike now deals 115% Weapon Damage (Up from 100%).
- Barlon's Whirlwind now correctly uses the weapon's damage info and deals 120% weapon damage.
- Vitality Strike now deals 140% weapon damage (up from 100%).
- Demonic Retribution now deals increased damage to attackers.
Spellblade
- Arcanic Bulwark fixed.
- Weapon infusion now scales with attack speed and has had its damage buffed.
Hunters & Rangers General
Hunters and Rangers seemed to be underperforming as opposed to other classes. This was largely tied to bows being innately fast weapons whereas the class kits revolved around high-burst playstyles. We intend for these classes (especially Hunter) to be burst-oriented, so all bows in the game have been adjusted to match it. Players should experience higher damage numbers on Hunters and Rangers going forward.
- Archers not shooting because they require the player to stand still has been removed, they now suffer -50% movement speed instead during their attack animation.
- Bows dealing -50% dmg on being next to their target has been reduced 0% at three tiles away and for each tile closer the reduction goes up by 10% (To a max of 30%).
Gameplay balances & additions:
- Infamy gain/loss has been rebalanced. Introduced a sleazy lawyer who can reduce infamy for a fee. Once you reach max infamy, you can not pay the sleazy lawyer.
- Spawn points now work as intended, and if you have 100 infamy and above, you can't spawn in cities anymore to avoid being immediately killed by guards.
- Leather XP values for crafting have been adjusted so that Leather does not grant more experience than hardened/studded.
- The locked-in 2-hour wait time in the Mage Tower has been removed, you can go down to the foot of the mountain if you want to leave earlier.
- The rabbit invasion in the forests has been sorted.
- The infinite XP exploit has been fixed.
- Bosses and trash scaled for Lair of the Exiles Dungeon.
- Added a 60% absorption cap on armor.
- XP reduction on level difference; The reduction is still capped at 90%, but we have reduced the reduction from 25% per level to 10%. This means that at nine levels above a monster, you will reach the maximum XP reduction.
- Companions no longer leech XP from you as a party member.
- Insane XP increase in wildlands fixed, should now reward the correct amount.
- We have regulated player movement to adjust for a more stable character speed.
- All dungeons have been scaled to the right difficulty.
- All monsters are where they are supposed to be.
- All monsters are scaled to the correct difficulty.
- /stuck cooldown is now 1h cooldown and takes you to the closest spawn point
- Selena in the East Harbor can give you a tour map quest that adds markers to your map if you feel lost in the capital.
- Monsters now display their level, allowing you to estimate their power more accurately.
- Added 30-minute decay to items.
- We’ve added a bank to Silverlake for people to be able to use the personal storage.
- The status Corrupted Infection no longer slows movement speed and only lasts for 30 minutes.
- XP reduction on level difference; This now starts at two levels below you so that at ten levels above a monster, you will reach the maximum XP reduction of 90%.
Changed files in this update