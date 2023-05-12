Relaunch and Change Summary

Hello everyone

Firstly, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for helping us identify issues the last two weeks or so. The game is in a much better state today thanks to all the valiant efforts you have all put in towards reporting bugs and giving us feedback on things in general. We have been working diligently towards fixing things that are coming in, and we are excited to keep making Ethyrial better and better with each passing day for many years to come.

Furthermore, we wish to inform you that we are granting all players who were subscribed an additional +2 weeks to their current subscription time. Additionally, all players who had an account before May 12th will receive a “Launch Survivor” title on their accounts as well on May 14th.

Thank you all for your continued support and patience with us, and we wish you all the best. Peace!

Team GellyBerry

Remember to report all game bugs you find in-game using the report manager.

If you are yet to receive your refund for the double charge issue that occurred on May 2nd; please follow the steps in this forum thread.

Summary of fixes since May 1st:

Server Stability: Some changes have been made to the servers to increase stability.

If you lose a quest object in Solitary Isles, you can speak to the quest giver to get it back, also applies when travelling by ship between Solitary Isles and Edrivine. You will not continue to receive duplicates.

Unblocked paths that shouldn't have been blocked before.

Made stackable items actually stackable

Repaired items using the wrong repair material component

Aetherthistle is now removed on gather as expected

Rat Skewers now grant the correct buff

Several leather items that gave cloth-like armor attributes have been fixed

Various tooltip fixes (Colors, typos, etc).

Full loot in Wildlands should now be in effect, from mobs and players alike.

Any death in Wildlands results in full loot.

Wildlands PVP should now work as intended.

The issue of grass remaining turned off after leaving the current area should be solved.

Pathing for entities has been improved to correspond with previous server fixes.

The issue of not being able to acquire the key to open the Black Knights Armory has been fixed.

Guards in Blackguard's Bastion should now properly target players who attack other players/guards/NPCs/Companions.

Black Knight Sever Artery should now be removed like other bleeds.

Goblinoid Ogruan animation no longer loops on death.

The pathing for monsters has been optimized, and they should now behave correctly. They will be much harder to exploit and kill.

Restless Spirits Issue: Forest spirits will now spawn correctly.

Players should now be able to change their title to any they have received in-game.

The non-existent death penalty on Solitary Isles has been fixed and adjusted.

The issue of not being able to fish after a certain number of attempts has been fixed.

The fillet knife now consistently provides fillets every time.

All Taskboards now reward the correct amount on completing a task.

All settlements have working Taskboards.

All caravans can be spoken to and be used to send packages to other settlements.

All resources exist in their intended locations on the mainland

Class-specific fixes and tweaks

Brawler's Fierce Uppercut and Horizontal Kick abilities now grant a combo point as described.

Stormshield is now working.

Brawler now gains Brawler Feint instead of Combative Focus upon completing the quests in Edrivne.

Warden and the other spiritual vocations should now be able to turn in their corrupted shard properly.

All instances of Empyrean Brand on Priest are now owner specific.

Abilities should now be awarded properly at levels 15, 20, 25, and 30 upon speaking to your vocation trainer.

Two-Handed vs One-handed weapons

Due to the scaling matrix of weapons not fully utilizing attack speed, faster one-handed weapons were performing much better than their two-handed counterparts. This has been addressed and players will experience that two-handed weapons are better now.

Warden

Imbue Weapon: Angered Spirits now correctly scale with attack speed (weaker for 1h faster weapons, stronger for slower 2h, etc).

Lifeburst healing and damage reduced.

Guardian

Guardians have had their damage increased across core abilities, and cooldowns reduced.

Demon Knight

Barlon's Strike now deals 115% Weapon Damage (Up from 100%).

Barlon's Whirlwind now correctly uses the weapon's damage info and deals 120% weapon damage.

Vitality Strike now deals 140% weapon damage (up from 100%).

Demonic Retribution now deals increased damage to attackers.

Spellblade

Arcanic Bulwark fixed.

Weapon infusion now scales with attack speed and has had its damage buffed.

Hunters & Rangers General

Hunters and Rangers seemed to be underperforming as opposed to other classes. This was largely tied to bows being innately fast weapons whereas the class kits revolved around high-burst playstyles. We intend for these classes (especially Hunter) to be burst-oriented, so all bows in the game have been adjusted to match it. Players should experience higher damage numbers on Hunters and Rangers going forward.

Archers not shooting because they require the player to stand still has been removed, they now suffer -50% movement speed instead during their attack animation.

Bows dealing -50% dmg on being next to their target has been reduced 0% at three tiles away and for each tile closer the reduction goes up by 10% (To a max of 30%).

Gameplay balances & additions: