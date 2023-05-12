PATCH 0.5.9 Quick Patch

This week's patch is a quick one, where we added player Name tags (the option to disable them), Localization for 4 languages, tweaks to AI pathing/gameplay/death and some more bug fixes.

LOCALIZATION

Added localization support for 4 new languages:

-Greek

-Italian

-Korean

-Portuguese

PLAYER NAME TAGS

-Added name tags to players

The map is pretty large and It's easy to get lost, so we added name tags to help players find each other

-Added option to ¨disable player tag¨ in the "camera settings" menu

For people that don't want the extra UI element to mess up immersion

AI

-Adjustments to all navigation pathing settings, for faster and better performance

-Adjustments to height settings of the navigation pathing, AI should navigate steep terrain better and also navigate around small stuff like rocks or tree trunks much better now

-More Nav Links around tricky positions to help AI navigate

-Deer AI also checks if the player is a cave before triggering the scream

-Deer AI now checks height distance before screaming, to hopefully stop them from screaming if the player is somewhere the deer shouldn't be able to react to

-Tweaks and a bug fix regarding how speaking too loud triggers attraction

-Minor tweaks to the Voidwalker AI

GAMEPLAY

-Lantern Oil gauge in UI

A discrete Icon has been added in the background of the Lantern icon, while not showing the exact amount, It does make it slightly easier to understand how much oil you are carrying without having to stop and check the sparks

For the upcoming difficulty this icon will be hidden, for a more challenging experience.

-When you die a red light beam will appear above you

-Once the player is revived, the light beam will remain visible for 5 minutes, giving players enough time to locate the death point in case they still need to retrieve dropped items

The light and the name tag should make finding your fallen companions much easier!

-You now drop vials on death, vials are a limited resource, it was too punishing loosing them permanently on death

-If any of the dropped vials were filled with blood, it will still contain it, so no gathered blood is lost

-Slight rebalance to number of vial pickups available depending on number of players in party

-Adjustments to dropped pages locations to leave space for the vials

-Added a few more scroll pickups on the island

OTHER

-Added crows flying around the island to improve atmosphere

-Changed collision of various trees, should improve AI navigation and also prevent players getting stuck inside the trees

-Added ¨Stealing Blood¨ tab in cult guide, to explain that it's something you must not do and can lock you out of the ending

-Slight adjustment and reduction of the screen effect when looking at a creature without a lantern

-Removed/tweaked some flickering effects to some lights on the island for better performance

-Slightly increased light intensity for the lantern, just a minor adjustment to better see in the dark

-Tweaks to the equip and unequip SFXs of the map/scrolls/pages

FIXES

-Tweaks to interaction logic to hopefully fix a reported bug, where the ¨Unable to carry anymore¨ text would stay on screen and not allow you to pickup stuff (we will have to look more into this issue, as we couldn't reproduce the bug)

-Fixed bug where burning SFX wouldn't play if you started to burn right after you stopped burning with the lantern

-Fixed keeping scrolls on death, they should have been lost on death

-Small fix to the black screen during transition menus, so it looks properly on windowed and larger resolutions

-Location adjustments of certain item pickups around the spawn areas, so they don't appear to be floating

-More fixes to collision and other minor issues reported by the community

REMINDER

This update is now live, if for whatever reason the update doesn't show up, restart steam.

And remember, for co-op sessions, all players must have the same game version! With this new patch, game version will be 0.5.9

NEXT UPDATE WILL INCLUDE CONTENT - The temple -

