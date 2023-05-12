Marauders Update - United Allies - Hotfix #03

Share · View all patches · Build 11220770 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 14:26:42 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Marauders!

We’ve deployed a patch addressing the following issue which surfaced with Hotfix #02:

VOIP stops working after one match

We’ve identified a small bug in Hotfix #03 – causing 'All Crews' window not showing any open crews, however, players can still create and also search for crews by name as intended – but we feel it's prudent to remedy the VOIP problem as soon as possible.

We’ll work to fix this over the weekend, and will push a new build live early next week.

Thank you!