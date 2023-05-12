Marauders Update - United Allies - Hotfix #03

Greetings, Marauders!
We’ve deployed a patch addressing the following issue which surfaced with Hotfix #02:
- VOIP stops working after one match
We’ve identified a small bug in Hotfix #03 – causing 'All Crews' window not showing any open crews, however, players can still create and also search for crews by name as intended – but we feel it's prudent to remedy the VOIP problem as soon as possible.
We’ll work to fix this over the weekend, and will push a new build live early next week.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update