Marauders update for 12 May 2023

Marauders Update - United Allies - Hotfix #03

Build 11220770

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Marauders!

We’ve deployed a patch addressing the following issue which surfaced with Hotfix #02:

  • VOIP stops working after one match

We’ve identified a small bug in Hotfix #03 – causing 'All Crews' window not showing any open crews, however, players can still create and also search for crews by name as intended – but we feel it's prudent to remedy the VOIP problem as soon as possible.

We’ll work to fix this over the weekend, and will push a new build live early next week.

Thank you!

