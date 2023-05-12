Darkest Dungeon II - Face Your Failures - Hotfix 1.00.50092

Share · View all patches · Build 11220769 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This hotfix has balance adjustments intended to alleviate friction encountered by new players.

Candle Scoring

🔸 Increased "Academic's Honorarium" candle bonus from 5 to 10. This is a bonus given for the first 5 runs on a new profile. It's aimed to help players get enough early candles to purchase some interesting unlocks, while still learning the basics.

🔸 Increased region-completion candle scoring slightly

🔸 Increased candle bonus from facing a Confession Boss

Monster Deathblow Resistance

In general, we are lowering enemy deathblow resists, to reduce some volatility.

🔸 Removed the deathblow resist buff from "Impervious Monsters" enemy battle advantage.

🔸 Just as with heroes, successive deathblows resisted lowers the resistance by 10% each time. This was already in place but the debuff was invisible. Now the debuff is visible as an icon on the monster's status tray in combat.

🔸 Reduced the minimum cap for Deathblow RES on Heroes and Monsters from 5% to 0%

Creature Den

🔸 Mutated Carrion Eater can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

🔸 Gander's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%

Cultists

🔸 Evangelist can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

🔸 Deacon's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

🔸 Cardinal's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

🔸 Exemplar's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 75% to 50%

Fanatics

🔸 The Librarian's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

🔸 The Ignited Librarian's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%

🔸 Immolatist no longer has Death's Door

🔸 Pit Fighter's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

Fisherfolk

🔸 Leviathan's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%

🔸 Docker's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

Lost Battalion

🔸 Dreaming General's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 33%

🔸 Drummer: no longer grants a temporary +50% Deathblow RES when using Order: Defensive Formation

🔸 Foot Soldier can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

Plague Eaters

🔸 Harvest Child's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

🔸 Lady no longer has Death's Door

Gaunts

🔸 The Ghoul can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

Other Horrors

🔸 Death's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 75% to 50%

🔸 Shambler's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%