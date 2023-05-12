Darkest Dungeon II - Face Your Failures - Hotfix 1.00.50092

This hotfix has balance adjustments intended to alleviate friction encountered by new players.
Candle Scoring
🔸 Increased "Academic's Honorarium" candle bonus from 5 to 10. This is a bonus given for the first 5 runs on a new profile. It's aimed to help players get enough early candles to purchase some interesting unlocks, while still learning the basics.
🔸 Increased region-completion candle scoring slightly
🔸 Increased candle bonus from facing a Confession Boss
Monster Deathblow Resistance
In general, we are lowering enemy deathblow resists, to reduce some volatility.
🔸 Removed the deathblow resist buff from "Impervious Monsters" enemy battle advantage.
🔸 Just as with heroes, successive deathblows resisted lowers the resistance by 10% each time. This was already in place but the debuff was invisible. Now the debuff is visible as an icon on the monster's status tray in combat.
🔸 Reduced the minimum cap for Deathblow RES on Heroes and Monsters from 5% to 0%
Creature Den
🔸 Mutated Carrion Eater can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door
🔸 Gander's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%
Cultists
🔸 Evangelist can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door
🔸 Deacon's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%
🔸 Cardinal's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%
🔸 Exemplar's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 75% to 50%
Fanatics
🔸 The Librarian's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%
🔸 The Ignited Librarian's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%
🔸 Immolatist no longer has Death's Door
🔸 Pit Fighter's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%
Fisherfolk
🔸 Leviathan's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%
🔸 Docker's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%
Lost Battalion
🔸 Dreaming General's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 33%
🔸 Drummer: no longer grants a temporary +50% Deathblow RES when using Order: Defensive Formation
🔸 Foot Soldier can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door
Plague Eaters
🔸 Harvest Child's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%
🔸 Lady no longer has Death's Door
Gaunts
🔸 The Ghoul can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door
Other Horrors
🔸 Death's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 75% to 50%
🔸 Shambler's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%
