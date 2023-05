Darkest Dungeon II - Face Your Failures - Hotfix 1.00.50092

Share ยท View all patches ยท Build 11220769 ยท Last edited 12 May 2023 โ€“ 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This hotfix has balance adjustments intended to alleviate friction encountered by new players.

Candle Scoring

๐Ÿ”ธ Increased "Academic's Honorarium" candle bonus from 5 to 10. This is a bonus given for the first 5 runs on a new profile. It's aimed to help players get enough early candles to purchase some interesting unlocks, while still learning the basics.

๐Ÿ”ธ Increased region-completion candle scoring slightly

๐Ÿ”ธ Increased candle bonus from facing a Confession Boss

Monster Deathblow Resistance

In general, we are lowering enemy deathblow resists, to reduce some volatility.

๐Ÿ”ธ Removed the deathblow resist buff from "Impervious Monsters" enemy battle advantage.

๐Ÿ”ธ Just as with heroes, successive deathblows resisted lowers the resistance by 10% each time. This was already in place but the debuff was invisible. Now the debuff is visible as an icon on the monster's status tray in combat.

๐Ÿ”ธ Reduced the minimum cap for Deathblow RES on Heroes and Monsters from 5% to 0%

Creature Den

๐Ÿ”ธ Mutated Carrion Eater can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

๐Ÿ”ธ Gander's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%

Cultists

๐Ÿ”ธ Evangelist can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

๐Ÿ”ธ Deacon's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

๐Ÿ”ธ Cardinal's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

๐Ÿ”ธ Exemplar's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 75% to 50%

Fanatics

๐Ÿ”ธ The Librarian's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

๐Ÿ”ธ The Ignited Librarian's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%

๐Ÿ”ธ Immolatist no longer has Death's Door

๐Ÿ”ธ Pit Fighter's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

Fisherfolk

๐Ÿ”ธ Leviathan's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%

๐Ÿ”ธ Docker's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

Lost Battalion

๐Ÿ”ธ Dreaming General's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 33%

๐Ÿ”ธ Drummer: no longer grants a temporary +50% Deathblow RES when using Order: Defensive Formation

๐Ÿ”ธ Foot Soldier can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

Plague Eaters

๐Ÿ”ธ Harvest Child's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 33% to 25%

๐Ÿ”ธ Lady no longer has Death's Door

Gaunts

๐Ÿ”ธ The Ghoul can no longer survive a damaging hit on Death's Door

Other Horrors

๐Ÿ”ธ Death's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 75% to 50%

๐Ÿ”ธ Shambler's Deathblow RES has been reduced from 50% to 25%