 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 12 May 2023

Various improvements and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11220737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.82
-Smoothed out online movement a little more.
-Improved multiple menu navigation flows while using a gamepad.
-Tuned whirlpools a little more.
-Online lobby and related logic improvements.
-Fixed a issue with throwing objects while specific backpacks are equipped which caused the thrown object to run into the backpack.
-Increased the normal map detail to the ocean shader
-Turned off Online Beta UI since its not needed anymore.
-Game Engine version update.

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link