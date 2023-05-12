Various improvements and bug fixes

v0.7.82

-Smoothed out online movement a little more.

-Improved multiple menu navigation flows while using a gamepad.

-Tuned whirlpools a little more.

-Online lobby and related logic improvements.

-Fixed a issue with throwing objects while specific backpacks are equipped which caused the thrown object to run into the backpack.

-Increased the normal map detail to the ocean shader

-Turned off Online Beta UI since its not needed anymore.

-Game Engine version update.