Update 1.4 - Join Games in Progress, Improved Melee Combat

New
- Now you can join games in progress!
- Improved the melee combat, now it feels much smoother.
- You can disable letting players join your game after it's started.
- If a game started with all the same roles(for example 2 prisoners), all new players will have the same role.
- Auto explore mode for only guards in-game has been disabled - You can still manually set it while starting a single-player game.
- Now you won't get any leaving penalty if you are in a game with 4 or fewer people(including you).
- Replaced the UI of players in the game with one with more icons.
- Now objects that were made by players like ladders, traps, and cameras, will be removed when their owner leaves.
Fixed
- Now the sound detectors work perfectly.
- Problem with focusing on objects in the map editor(by pressing F)
- Slingshot animations
Changed files in this update