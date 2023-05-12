 Skip to content

Prison Life 2 update for 12 May 2023

Update 1.4 - Join Games in Progress, Improved Melee Combat

New

  • Now you can join games in progress!
  • Improved the melee combat, now it feels much smoother.
  • You can disable letting players join your game after it's started.
  • If a game started with all the same roles(for example 2 prisoners), all new players will have the same role.
  • Auto explore mode for only guards in-game has been disabled - You can still manually set it while starting a single-player game.
  • Now you won't get any leaving penalty if you are in a game with 4 or fewer people(including you).
  • Replaced the UI of players in the game with one with more icons.
  • Now objects that were made by players like ladders, traps, and cameras, will be removed when their owner leaves.

Fixed

  • Now the sound detectors work perfectly.
  • Problem with focusing on objects in the map editor(by pressing F)
  • Slingshot animations


