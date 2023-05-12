Update version 1.1 Convenience Patch is now live! I've made some major improvements to make your gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the mystery event was always a random item. It can now be (Fight, Random Item, Random Artifact).
- Fixed a bug where the inventory was only showing artifact effects.
- Fixed a bug where every character had a shield icon even though only one could utilize it.
- Fixed game freezes that some players were experiencing
Gameplay improvements:
-
Players can now skip the random item roll if they want to keep their current items.
-
Every character has more unique stats.
-
Every character has a unique start effect.
- Knight: Heal
- Magician: Burn
- Archer: Bleed
- Assassin: Poison
-
When you level up, you can now see what armor you unlocked.
-
All artifacts have been reworked.
-
Added a Close button to the inventory and the menu.
-
A little animation plays when leveling up.
-
Crits are now more visible. When you land a critical hit, the word "Crit!" appears over the enemy. Blocking is now called "Miss" since you gain dodge chance with Agility.
-
The map has a legend, making it easier to understand what every icon means.
-
Background music has been added.
-
The Option menu has undergone a visual rework, making it easier for me to add new options in the future.
-
Info and effect descriptions have been added. When you hover over them, you can see what they do.
-
Every character gains more XP and levels up faster.
List of Effects in the game:
- Poison: Applies POISON to the hit unit. 80% chance to deal 10% (+5% per level) of the target's current health as damage.
- Heal: Applies HEAL to the owner each turn. Heals 2% per level and 4% per stack of your max health.
- Guard: Applies GUARD to the owner each turn. Gain 5% DEFENCE per level (+7% per stack).
- Slow: Applies SLOW to the hit unit. Reduces speed by 10% (+1% per level) (+3% per stack).
- Charm: Applies CHARM to the hit unit. 30% chance to let enemy units fight for you.
- Burn: Applies BURN to the hit unit. 75% chance to deal (600% of unit level) as damage.
- Blind: Applies BLIND to the hit unit. Reduces precision by 10% (+1% per level) (+3% per stack).
- Blessing: Applies BLESSING to the owner each turn. Units with this effect gain 10% (+3% per level) defence and gain 10% (+3% per level) strength.
- Bleed: Applies BLEED to the hit unit. Bleed deals 3 damage (+100% per level) (+100% per stack).
- Enrage: Applies ENRAGE to the owner each turn. Units with this effect lose 25% (-1% per level) precision but gain 20% (+7% per stack) strength.
Changed files in this update