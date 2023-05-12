 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Unfound Soul update for 12 May 2023

Update version 1.1 "Convenience Patch"

Share · View all patches · Build 11220697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update version 1.1 Convenience Patch is now live! I've made some major improvements to make your gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug where the mystery event was always a random item. It can now be (Fight, Random Item, Random Artifact).
  • Fixed a bug where the inventory was only showing artifact effects.
  • Fixed a bug where every character had a shield icon even though only one could utilize it.
  • Fixed game freezes that some players were experiencing
Gameplay improvements:

  • Players can now skip the random item roll if they want to keep their current items.

  • Every character has more unique stats.

  • Every character has a unique start effect.

    • Knight: Heal
    • Magician: Burn
    • Archer: Bleed
    • Assassin: Poison

  • When you level up, you can now see what armor you unlocked.

  • All artifacts have been reworked.

  • Added a Close button to the inventory and the menu.

  • A little animation plays when leveling up.

  • Crits are now more visible. When you land a critical hit, the word "Crit!" appears over the enemy. Blocking is now called "Miss" since you gain dodge chance with Agility.

  • The map has a legend, making it easier to understand what every icon means.

  • Background music has been added.

  • The Option menu has undergone a visual rework, making it easier for me to add new options in the future.

  • Info and effect descriptions have been added. When you hover over them, you can see what they do.

  • Every character gains more XP and levels up faster.

List of Effects in the game:
  • Poison: Applies POISON to the hit unit. 80% chance to deal 10% (+5% per level) of the target's current health as damage.
  • Heal: Applies HEAL to the owner each turn. Heals 2% per level and 4% per stack of your max health.
  • Guard: Applies GUARD to the owner each turn. Gain 5% DEFENCE per level (+7% per stack).
  • Slow: Applies SLOW to the hit unit. Reduces speed by 10% (+1% per level) (+3% per stack).
  • Charm: Applies CHARM to the hit unit. 30% chance to let enemy units fight for you.
  • Burn: Applies BURN to the hit unit. 75% chance to deal (600% of unit level) as damage.
  • Blind: Applies BLIND to the hit unit. Reduces precision by 10% (+1% per level) (+3% per stack).
  • Blessing: Applies BLESSING to the owner each turn. Units with this effect gain 10% (+3% per level) defence and gain 10% (+3% per level) strength.
  • Bleed: Applies BLEED to the hit unit. Bleed deals 3 damage (+100% per level) (+100% per stack).
  • Enrage: Applies ENRAGE to the owner each turn. Units with this effect lose 25% (-1% per level) precision but gain 20% (+7% per stack) strength.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207631 Depot 2207631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link