Update version 1.1 Convenience Patch is now live! I've made some major improvements to make your gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Players can now skip the random item roll if they want to keep their current items.

Every character has more unique stats.

Every character has a unique start effect. Knight: Heal

Magician: Burn

Archer: Bleed

Assassin: Poison

When you level up, you can now see what armor you unlocked.

All artifacts have been reworked.

Added a Close button to the inventory and the menu.

A little animation plays when leveling up.

Crits are now more visible. When you land a critical hit, the word "Crit!" appears over the enemy. Blocking is now called "Miss" since you gain dodge chance with Agility.

The map has a legend, making it easier to understand what every icon means.

Background music has been added.

The Option menu has undergone a visual rework, making it easier for me to add new options in the future.

Info and effect descriptions have been added. When you hover over them, you can see what they do.