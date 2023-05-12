Weekly Update #2 - V.0.4.03

Share · View all patches · Build 11220650 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 18:39:12 UTC by Wendy

NEW;

-Added ability to turn on / off the black outlines when inside the map by pressing (Q).

-Added new Champion's Memorial location in the middle city to represent Patreon supporters.

CHANGED;

-Fixed issue with the Red Wyrm summoning recipe.

-Fixed planted mushrooms being too big.

-Tweaked Iron golem loot list giving higher level loot.

-Tweaked Character window to not include 2 scroll bars ( 1 of them was inactive ).

