Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 12 May 2023

Weekly Update #2 - V.0.4.03

NEW;

-Added ability to turn on / off the black outlines when inside the map by pressing (Q).
-Added new Champion's Memorial location in the middle city to represent Patreon supporters.

CHANGED;

-Fixed issue with the Red Wyrm summoning recipe.
-Fixed planted mushrooms being too big.

-Tweaked Iron golem loot list giving higher level loot.
-Tweaked Character window to not include 2 scroll bars ( 1 of them was inactive ).

