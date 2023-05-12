Weekly Update #2 - V.0.4.03

NEW;
-Added ability to turn on / off the black outlines when inside the map by pressing (Q).
-Added new Champion's Memorial location in the middle city to represent Patreon supporters.
CHANGED;
-Fixed issue with the Red Wyrm summoning recipe.
-Fixed planted mushrooms being too big.
-Tweaked Iron golem loot list giving higher level loot.
-Tweaked Character window to not include 2 scroll bars ( 1 of them was inactive ).
Support us by joining discord; https://discord.gg/G3j9hYBTDj
Changed files in this update