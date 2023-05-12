 Skip to content

PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 12 May 2023

v1.2.04 Release Notes

12 May 2023

Hello everyone,

Version 1.2.04 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community.

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with the Academy engineering test
  • Fixed issue with ARX-JP consuming power when warp jump calculations have completed
  • Fixed issue with Tetragonal Surface Projector damage reduction not applying to all damage types
  • Fixed issue with Siphon Credits virus that caused it to incorrectly drain crew credits when an enemy ship infected a non-player ship
  • Fixed internal issues with beam pistols in certain situations that caused it to not fire correctly / not consume ammo
  • Fixed issue with long range warp station override screens in certain galaxies. The screen can now handle more warp targets without issues with selections going off-screen

Thanks for your time!

Best,
The Leafy Games Team

