v1.2.04 Release Notes

Version 1.2.04 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community.

Fixes

Fixed issue with the Academy engineering test

Fixed issue with ARX-JP consuming power when warp jump calculations have completed

Fixed issue with Tetragonal Surface Projector damage reduction not applying to all damage types

Fixed issue with Siphon Credits virus that caused it to incorrectly drain crew credits when an enemy ship infected a non-player ship

Fixed internal issues with beam pistols in certain situations that caused it to not fire correctly / not consume ammo

Fixed issue with long range warp station override screens in certain galaxies. The screen can now handle more warp targets without issues with selections going off-screen

