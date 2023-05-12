v1.2.04 Release Notes

Hello everyone,
Version 1.2.04 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with the Academy engineering test
- Fixed issue with ARX-JP consuming power when warp jump calculations have completed
- Fixed issue with Tetragonal Surface Projector damage reduction not applying to all damage types
- Fixed issue with Siphon Credits virus that caused it to incorrectly drain crew credits when an enemy ship infected a non-player ship
- Fixed internal issues with beam pistols in certain situations that caused it to not fire correctly / not consume ammo
- Fixed issue with long range warp station override screens in certain galaxies. The screen can now handle more warp targets without issues with selections going off-screen
Thanks for your time!
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
