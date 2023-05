Share · View all patches · Build 11220615 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small hotfix for a couple of issues that came up in yesterday's patch.

Fixed enemies spawning in peaceful mode in save games.

Fixed fires not extinguishing when fuel is depleted

Fixed issue where opening grab bag on standing fires could leave UI visible on screen

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.