Barbaria - Age of Retribution Update

We’re excited to be releasing our first major content update since launch!

We have a number of new features, improvements, and bug fixes that should bring better balance for late game players and improve the experience overall. Details are below!

Thank you to everyone on our Discord for all of the great suggestions and bug reports. Please keep the feedback coming, and we’re looking forward to seeing what you all build in the Age of Retribution!

-Andrew & David

New Features:

Ages System: The First Age has ended, and the Age of Retribution has begun! Every few months, a new Age will dawn in Barbaria. Participants in each age will be rewarded with a statue for their participation, and trophies based on their Mightiness and Fortitude level at the end of the age. Your trophies will be displayed at the entrance of your Realm to show off your previous Mighty deeds to other players. Additionally, there will be a tiered soft reset on Mightiness and Fortitude scores each age, so prepare for lots of new attacks and be ready to prove yourself in the new age.

Revenge Attacks: When a player is attacked, their attacker’s realm becomes available on the map for a Revenge Attack. When a player takes revenge, the player they took revenge on gets a notification with a replay. During the Age of Retribution all Revenge attacks receive a currency bonus.

New Weapons: Divine Hammer, Axe of Retribution, Marauder’s Shield

New Fragment: Over Under

New Structures: Crystal Protector, Breakable Wall, Additional Weapon Racks

New AI Behaviors:

NPC Crystal Crushing: Ally minions will now crush crystals when there are no higher priority enemies that they can target.

NPCs advance to the next Fragment: Once a tile is cleared, NPCs will advance to the entrance of the next Fragment so they can enter along with the player.

Improvements and Fixes: