Patch 1.72

Automatic Rebalance works on Harvesting and Research panel

Automatic Rebalance partially takes priority into account (higher priority recipes are assessed for needing space production capacity first)

Automatic Rebalance is now unlocked via quest (to reach town level 11), not research, so it is global and permanent. Save files that had completed the research will have the quest automatically set as complete

Automatic Rebalance can remove all production capacity if an input is completely empty or output is completely full (and not changing). It will also only add capacity to an inactive recipe if there is at least some input items & output space available.

Prioritization is now unlocked via quest (to reach town level 7), not research, so it is also global and permanent.

Actual output rate shown on Harvesting rows, not just productivity %

When Automatic Rebalance is specifically set to “Off” (is manually overriding parent building settings), the button shows as selected (blue) to better indicate it has a manual setting. A recipe that is inheriting Automatic Rebalance “On” from the parent building will still show the green rebalance icon, but the button will not show as selected. This should result in a more clear display: blue button always means there is a manual override setting.

Fixed bug: When adding a new building via the Crafting Menu, it could not be cancelled if the building was fully utilized

Improved CPU performance of AutoAssign function

Added infinite researches: Natural Resource Capacity and Goods Consumption

Recipe controls on research rows are automatically hidden when research ready to claim or completed.

‘Research’ button is now inactive as it was duplicate functionality with the + button. Instead it always shows % complete, unless the research is ready to claim.

Fixed bug: loading a save file, and then quitting and starting a new town, would show a hidden menu behind the starting Clickables menu

Hid non-functional auto-assign button on Trading header (functionality will be added later)

Added option to set priority on harvesting recipes

Made pause functionality more obvious (has dedicated button on each row, instead of relying on click of the rate display region)

Can now perform panel-level pause on Harvesting, Research, Buildings, and Trading

Can specify a recipe to have an override priority of 'regular' when its inherited priority is not regular

Note from developer: Thanks everybody for playing and all the feedback! Will keep the updates coming. Don't forget there is an official Discord here where you can offer suggestions, report bugs, etc:

https://discord.gg/t3KXHD3scF

Thanks,

Erik