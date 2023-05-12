Patch for May 12th

-Fixed monster battles happening twice for one enemy in Potency Parlor
-Fixed missing collision on house in Piaggio Parish
-Fixed Motif Metropolis not showing up rainy after day 27
-Fixed sound error in grand clef hotel after day 27
-Fixed red postbox that gives you infinite mega mushies
-Fixed room triggers in the trisect building
Sea of Choices update for 12 May 2023
