Sea of Choices update for 12 May 2023

Patch for May 12th

Build 11220588

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed monster battles happening twice for one enemy in Potency Parlor
-Fixed missing collision on house in Piaggio Parish
-Fixed Motif Metropolis not showing up rainy after day 27
-Fixed sound error in grand clef hotel after day 27
-Fixed red postbox that gives you infinite mega mushies
-Fixed room triggers in the trisect building

