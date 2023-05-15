KovaaK's 3.2.3 - Patch Notes:

You can now use spacebar to shoot again! We fixed an issue where pressing spacebar would trigger NEXT or REPLAY too quickly at the challenge endscreen.

Some users were having issues refreshing their scenario browser/list, resulting in missing scenarios. This should now be back to normal -- enjoy those 25K+ scenarios in the workshop!

Fixed an UI softlock at the challenge endscreen

Your bug reports and ideas are truly appreciated and have been instrumental in making KovaaK's better.

See you on update 3.2.5!