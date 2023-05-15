 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KovaaK's update for 15 May 2023

KovaaK's 3.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11220518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KovaaK's 3.2.3 - Patch Notes:

  • You can now use spacebar to shoot again! We fixed an issue where pressing spacebar would trigger NEXT or REPLAY too quickly at the challenge endscreen.
  • Some users were having issues refreshing their scenario browser/list, resulting in missing scenarios. This should now be back to normal -- enjoy those 25K+ scenarios in the workshop!
  • Fixed an UI softlock at the challenge endscreen

Your bug reports and ideas are truly appreciated and have been instrumental in making KovaaK's better.
If you're not already part of our community, we encourage you to join us on Twitter, Discord, and Reddit. By joining our community, you'll be able to stay up-to-date on the latest news and updates, and you'll have a direct line of communication with us. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to continue to provide feedback and help us make our game even better.

See you on update 3.2.5!

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 824271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link