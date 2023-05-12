- Added the missing rewards for the unique SSS quests: Elemental as pet (has evo bonus as Blacksmith, if used in dungeons, boosts the elemental stats of all pets by 0.5% per class level and its own damage is increased by 15% per class level if the class is Blacksmith), Wonder Axe (counts as T5 weapon and increases all element stats and a non mage user has 10% chance to ignore the enemy defense), Enlightment Vest (counts as T5 and increases the crafting speed of alchemists by 0.5% per cl)
- Changed the durations of SS quests a bit in favour of 6h and 12h quests because that seems to be more popular than 8h.
- Because of the many issues with the crafting queue and some people got worse equip as a side effect, I added a new code you can input into the settings page: 'FreeKnives'. This will give you a one time bonus of SSS+20 Bursting Knives.
- Fixed another bug with the crafting queue.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 12 May 2023
Changes for Version 4.10.1399 (2023-05-10)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update