Steam login button shown after 5 seconds

Michi update for 12 May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11220333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an issue with some users where the start button doesnt appear. We add a steam login button that will show up after 5 seconds if that is the case, which allows you to login and hopefully the start button will show up

