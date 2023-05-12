There was an issue with some users where the start button doesnt appear. We add a steam login button that will show up after 5 seconds if that is the case, which allows you to login and hopefully the start button will show up
Michi update for 12 May 2023
Steam login button shown after 5 seconds
