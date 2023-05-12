Update 0.7.2 - Gun Tower Recipe Modifications Overhaul, Balancing & Bugfixes

Version 0.7.2 is a bit smaller with focus on some bugfixing and balancing.

We are working on more Outposts and Level 8 in parallel and hope to release them soon!

A quick word before we start:

We are a very young and small company and it was always our dream to finally release a game, which came true with Project Astra Dominium.

We are very greatful for all you lovely people supporting us, sending in bugs, giving feedback and playing our game, so THANK YOU!



If you haven't already, we would love to hear your opinions on our Discord or within the Steam discussions <3

Now onto what's new with this update:

Balancing

We removed the extra heat damage from the "HEAT Bullets" Gun Tower skill, as currently there are enough sources of heat damage through other towers and the Gun Tower was meant to be mainly physical damage.

As a replacement this skillslot now adds additional ammo and range, as the Gun Tower especially benefits from ammo because of it's "Heat Up" skill.

It's still somewhat possible to add heat damage via recipe modifications, but a lot less than before!

Speaking of modifications, we've further added and changed modifiable recipes!

Crafting a modified weapon should now be a lot more expensive but also allow for even more flexibilty.

For this update, we've finalized our vision of the Gun Tower Equipment Tier 1 recipes.

For example:

The Vulcan Cannon now requires 8x Weapon Barrels, a Targeting System and Tower Hydraulics. But if using the modification system right, it allows the player to customize the resulting weapon a lot more.

The final goal is, that all Tower Equipment will consist of multiple items, to allow the player more customization and make building production lines for Equipment more meaningful.

We will still provide a "basic" version of all recipes which only cost "standard" materials but are also a lot weaker.

This way, players who don't want to engage in the modifying should still be able to somewhat improve their towers without having to go too deep into the Modification System.

Let us know what you think about these changes and ideas!

Items

AP & HE Ammo for the Gun Tower are now modifiable

Removed default min/max values from Tower Hydraulics

Increased Modification Quantity for Copper and Iron Ingot from 5 to 6

Copper Ingot Heat Piercing cost increased from 2 to 3 Coal

Iron Ingot Physical Piercing cost increased from 2 to 3 Iron Ingots

Targeting System T1 doesn't require Aluminium anymore

Targeting System T1 Copper Cable costs reduced from 10 to 4

Diamond cost decreased from 50 to 25 Coal

Towers

Gun Tower

The Skilltree has been reset for savegame compability (You get your Skillpoints back!)

Reduced "Compressed Ammo Storage" ammo from 2 to 1 per level

Replaced "HEAT Bullets" with "Bullet Size Optimizations" Bullet Size Optimizations increases Ammo by 2 and Range by 1% per level



Cryo Tower

Reduced slow duration from 10s to 6s (after bugfix)

Enemies

Level 2 (Ralvuitov II)

Increased Stone Golem Bauxite Ore dropchance from 7% to 12%

Light Devourer now has a 4% chance to drop 1 Bauxite Ore

Level 6 (Purtauri)

Increased Swarm Runner Silica dropchance from 8% to 14%

Bugfixes & Misc