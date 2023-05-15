Patch v0.119.5 now Live

Dear Martians!

Yesterday we have released update 0.119.5.0 on public_testing branch. Today, after additional tests and help from community members, we decided to release this update live on default branch on Steam.

We try to test every build but we are a small team and due to our fast update cycle it's always possible that we could miss something, so just in case please make a backup copy of your saves folder: C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\PyramidGames\OccupyMars

We are also moving current, stable version of the game to "previous" branch on Steam, so in case you want to go back, you can always switch to it by opening Beta tab in game properties on Steam.

The changelog for this version was posted in yesterday's post:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/758690/view/3710447427194112482

We hope you'll enjoy the update. We are already testing next one which will hopefully be enabled tomorrow (it will be a slightly bigger one).

Remember you can always press F4 to automatically send us feedback with screenshot and log directly from the game, we are also improving th feedback reporting system for the next update.

Pinned forum thread for collecting priority bugs:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/758690/discussions/0/3829792817308237223/

Regards,

Occupy Mars Team